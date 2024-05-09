Affinity Dental Announces Partnership with Splitit to Give Patients Greater Flexibility

Patients Can Now Split their Bills into Equal, Interest-Free Payments Using Their Bank Issued Credit Cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. and ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Dental, a strategic network of dentists which provides comprehensive management and administrative support for practices across the northeast United States, announced today its partnership with Splitit. Splitit, a global card-attached payment solution that allows consumers to use existing credit on their credit cards to pay their bills in interest-free installments, will provide Affinity Dental patients with the highest level of flexibility when paying their bills.

"We are thrilled to introduce Affinity Dental patients to a convenient and financially responsible solution to split their payments into more manageable, interest-free installments using their own existing credit," said Christine Hester, Asst. Controller & Corp. Cash Manager of Affinity Dental. "Our patients are our number one priority, and our partnership with Splitit will make it easier for them to manage any dental procedure, including Orthodontics, easily and conveniently without taking on a new loan."

Splitit's solution for Affinity Dental eliminates the need for any sign-ups or loan applications. This service will easily integrate into a patient's regular check-out process at any of Affinity Dental's 40 affiliates across Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New York. Patients can effortlessly divide their bills into 3, 6, or 9 equal monthly payments using their existing credit card. Splitit is compatible with all major credit card networks, including VISA, Mastercard, Discover, UnionPay, and American Express.

Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit, emphasized the significance of healthcare, especially dentistry, as a key growth area for the company. "Financial constraints frequently hinder individuals from accessing timely dental care, with 80% of Americans delaying such care," Sheth noted. "We are excited about collaborating with Affinity Dental to provide patients with a more convenient and financially prudent means to safeguard their family's health.

About Affinity Dental

Affinity Dental Management is a dentist-run, dental organization that provides comprehensive practice management and administrative support services for practices across the northeast United States. We began as a single office practice in 1999. Since then, Affinity Dental Management has grown through affiliations and new practice openings, building a strategic network that offers general and specialty dental services. We are committed to and take great pride in offering quality patient care and physician and practice support. Whether you are a new dentist starting your first practice or a seasoned dental expert with years of experience, Affinity Dental Management can assist you in developing a business plan while providing ongoing support to keep you on the cutting edge of the industry.

About Splitit

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that lets shoppers use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without originating new credit. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 1,500 eCommerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries.

