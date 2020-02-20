Affinity Dental Management Partners with Concerned Dental Care to Expand Footprint into Metro New York

All Concerned Dental Care offices are state-of-art facilities offering the latest and most advanced techniques in dental care. With a dedicated team of general dentists, hygienists and board-certified specialists on staff at each office for patient needs and convenience, Concerned Dental Care provides a broad range of services, including general dentistry, preventive dentistry, dental hygiene, endodontics, prosthodontics, implants, periodontics, oral surgery, pedodontics (children), orthodontics (braces and Invisalign), oral cosmetic procedures, bonding and bleaching and Cerec same day crowns.

"After 43 years at the helm of Concerned Dental Care, I have found a great partner who is truly aligned to assist us in moving our mission into the future. Affinity Dental Management is that partner. I believe that with the support they will provide to us, we can continue to grow throughout the New York Metropolitan area," says founder Dr. Jay Fensterstock.

Dr. Craig Saltzman, CEO of Affinity, commented, "Our new partnership with Dr. Jay Fensterstock and Concerned Dental is an exciting leap toward our next chapter of providing exceptional dental care. We feel welcomed among the excellent providers who represent the communities in the New York metropolitan area.

After the addition of Concerned Dental Care, Affinity now affiliates with 37 offices, 83 physicians and employs 400 people across its locations in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Vermont.

MidOcean Partners ("MidOcean"), a premier middle market private equity firm focused on consumer and business services acquired Affinity Dental Management in June 2017. Marc Aronstein, Chairman of Affinity and MidOcean Management Affiliate added, "The affiliation with Concerned Dental Care is a tremendous addition to the portfolio of practices that Affinity Dental Management serves. We are very excited to enter the New York metropolitan area and support a long-tenured practice group which provides a full continuum of general and specialty services to patients."

About Affinity Dental Management

Affinity Dental Management, a leading dental services organization that provides comprehensive practice management and administrative support services for practices across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Affinity's primary focus is supporting its affiliated practices in their efforts to provide excellent clinical care for patients. Affinity was most recently named to the prestigious, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2018, boasting a 3 year growth rate of 226%. Affinity is committed to providing world-class support services to its practices, which it believes creates the best possible outcome for patients, clinical providers and payers. For more information, please visit Affinity's website (www.affinitydm.com).

About Concerned Dental

Concerned Dental Care began with Dr. Jay Fensterstock, its founder, more than 43 years ago. Since the beginning, its dedicated professionals have been committed to providing patients with unparalleled service and care at each of its 10 offices located throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, Manhattan, Bronx, Westchester and Queens. Since day one, Concerned Dental Care has been committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of people who want more from their dental providers. Concerned Dental Care, "Where Great Dental Care is Standard Procedure"

For more information, please visit their website: www.concerneddentalcare.com

About MidOcean Partners

Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of MidOcean's private equity funds has been on high-quality middle market companies in the U.S. with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth opportunities in the Consumer and Business Services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages approximately $7.9 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs' '), and customized separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit MidOcean's website (www.midocean partners.com).

