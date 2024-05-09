Affinity Dermatology Tees Up for a Good Cause at Golf Tournament

FRISCO, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Dermatology is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Swing Into Summer Golf Tournament hosted by Women of Pearls Community Action Foundation in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Tau Rho Omega chapter.

This event serves as a fundraiser to support various programs in the community, including hunger relief for K-12 school students, youth leadership programs, and college scholarships. Affinity Dermatology is honored to be a part of such a meaningful cause and is committed to making a positive impact in the community. The tournament will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. As a leading dermatology practice in the area, Affinity Dermatology is committed to not only providing quality skin care services but also giving back to the community. That is why they have joined forces with the Women of Pearls Foundation, which has been a steadfast pillar of service, commitment, and empowerment in the community for three decades. Through their various initiatives, they have made a significant impact in the lives of many individuals and families. Women of Pearls Community Action Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved K-12 students with their educational needs, is also a valuable partner in this event.

Affinity Dermatology's very own Dr. Carter will be sponsoring the tournament, representing the company's commitment to giving back to the community. Dr. Carter, who is known for her expertise in dermatology and passion for philanthropy, is excited to join forces with Tau Rho Omega Chapter and Women of Pearls Community Action Foundation for this important cause.

Don't miss the chance to support a great cause and have a great time doing it! Join Affinity Dermatology, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Rho Omega, and Women of Pearls Community Action Foundation at the golf tournament this May. Registration for the golf tournament is now open. Individuals and businesses are also welcome to sponsor or participate in the event as competitors. All contributions, big or small, will make a difference in the lives of those in need. For more information and to register, visit swingintosummergolftournament.com .

About Affinity Dermatology:

Affinity Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice in Frisco, Texas, offering a wide range of services for all skincare needs. Their team of experienced and board-certified dermatologists is dedicated to providing personalized and effective treatments to help patients achieve healthy and beautiful skin.

Contact Information

Name: Dornechia Carter

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 469.480.8100

SOURCE Affinity Dermatology