Affinity Empowering and Eurofins Clinical Enterprise Conducts First COVID-19 Tests for Operation Expanded Testing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and FRAMINGHAM, Mass., and WESTPORT, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific company, and Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that they have conducted the first tests in the Northeast Hub for Operation Expanded Testing (OET) in Westport, Connecticut. OET is a federal program to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities throughout congregate settings including K-12 schools and summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. The OET program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Eurofins Clinical Enterprise has partnered with Affinity Empowering to coordinate OET program implementation.

The first COVID-19 tests by Eurofins and Affinity through the OET program were conducted with students of the Summer Academy of Horizons GFA, which provides academic, social-emotional, and enrichment programming for Pre K-8 students in the Bridgeport area. Horizons GFA, a non-profit organization with a mission to close the opportunity and achievement gaps for students in under-resourced communities, worked directly with Affinity to setup and launch the program.

"We have been so excited to have the students in person at our Summer Academy program after COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible to do so last year," said Allison Rosen, Director of Development for Horizons GFA. "Nevertheless, we wanted to do everything in our power to keep the students and their families feeling safe and at ease from the threat of COVID-19. Setting up a no-cost COVID-19 testing program through Affinity Empowering was the perfect solution."

Through OET, Eurofins and Affinity provide fully funded COVID-19 testing programs are available across 26 Northeastern and Southern U.S. states and additional territories. Interested school leaders, organizational leaders, and parents are encouraged to visit https://www.operationexpandedtesting.com/ or to contact Affinity Empowering (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469) to learn more about and sign up for the program.

"We are grateful to the team at Horizons GFA for their enthusiasm in working with us to set up the first testing program of many as part of Operation Expanded Testing," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "COVID-19 testing programs like this will help keep safe schools and community organizations even safer."

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com

About Eurofins

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is a global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

