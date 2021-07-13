Affinity Empowering and Eurofins Clinical Offer No-Cost COVID-19 Testing for K-12 Schools, Supporting CDC Guidance

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced its support for the guidance issued by the CDC on July 9, which recommends that K-12 schools reopen to students in the fall semester with measures in place to effectively limit the spread of COVID-19. The CDC noted that, while vaccination is the leading public safety measure, a layered strategy is recommended in areas where the levels of community transmission are higher and/or local vaccine coverage is lower.

COVID-19 surveillance testing is considered "an important layer of prevention" by the CDC.1 Testing is recommended at least once per week for students not fully vaccinated in areas of moderate to high levels of community transmission, and for teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated regardless of community transmission levels. It is also recommended once weekly for students not fully vaccinated participating in high-risk sports and activities in areas of low or moderate community transmission and twice weekly in areas of substantial or high transmission. For low and intermediate-risk sports, once weekly COVID-19 testing is recommended for not fully vaccinated participants in areas where transmission is moderate to high. Transmission levels have been defined by the CDC, and the guidelines for sports risk levels have been established by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Affinity Empowering offers no-cost, "click and go" COVID-19 testing program implementation at K-12 schools in 26 Northeast and Southern states and additional territories through Operation Expanded Testing (OET). The OET program was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and Affinity Empowering is coordinating OET program implementation on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company.

Unlike other federal programs to fund COVID-19 testing, OET has no upfront costs nor paperwork. Interested K-12 school administrators or school district decision makers can simply visit Affinity's OET website, click the "Enroll Today" button, and provide some basic information. Affinity will then provide all the resources and training necessary to guide the establishment of a COVID-19 testing program at your school. Using the Assure integrated technology platform, Affinity delivers COVID-19 test results with an average turnaround time of 24 hours. The company also operates a 24/7 customer service network should any problems arise.

"We are encouraged by the latest guidance from the CDC encouraging schools to reopen their doors with appropriate safety measures," said Scott Storrer, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity. "Thanks to the convenience of the Operation Expanded Testing program, COVID-19 surveillance testing is a straightforward method to make safe schools even safer."

Interested school leaders, organizational leaders, and parents are encouraged to visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com or to contact Affinity Empowering (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469) to learn more about and sign up for the program.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. The company's Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. Affinity currently supports numerous partners in numerous fields, including government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

