Affinity Empowering Appoints Bethany Ranes, Ph.D., as Vice President of Research & Development

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced the appointment of Bethany Ranes, Ph.D. as Vice President of Research & Development.

Dr. Ranes has an acclaimed background in mental health research, most recently as an OptumLabs Research Fellow for UnitedHealth Group. She previously worked as a Research Scientist at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and as a Research Psychologist for the US Army Aeromedical Research Lab. She earned a B.A. in Psychology from California State University, Fresno and a Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology from Alliant International University-Fresno.

Dr. Ranes joins Affinity Empowering at a time when the company is expanding its mental health and wellness programs for businesses and for direct-to-consumer health programs. Dr. Ranes' expertise in psychology and mental health research will immediately contribute to and improve these planned offerings. She will oversee Research and Development for Affinity's health and wellness products and service lines.

"For years, conventional health systems have treated mental health like an add-on. Now I think we finally have the evidence and impetus to treat mental health as a core component to our overall health and well-being, like we would for cardiovascular or musculoskeletal health," said Dr. Ranes. "Affinity Empowering has the vision and the energy to really make progress in this area. I am excited to explore how we can apply the rich scientific findings of the past few years to develop an innovative and effective approach that supports individuals with mental health needs."

