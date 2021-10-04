Affinity Empowering Enrolls First School in Delaware for No-Cost COVID-19 Tests Through Operation Expanded Testing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that the UrbanPromise School in Wilmington has been enrolled in Operation Expanded Testing (OET) and has begun providing no-cost COVID-19 tests to its students and faculty, marking the first school enrolled in OET in the state of Delaware.

Through OET, UrbanPromise is providing weekly testing for its approximately 80 students and faculty as one of many COVID-19 safety measures, with the goal of maintaining in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. UrbanPromise School located in Wilmington is a Christian pre-K-6 private school that aims to equip children with the skills necessary for academic achievement, life management, personal growth and servant leadership.

"One of our greatest priorities is to keep our doors open, which is why we have instituted numerous COVID-19 policies for the safety of our school community. We learned about Operation Expanded Testing right as we were establishing our policies and quickly realized how useful it would be to have regular testing at our disposal," said Dionne Xavier, Principal of UrbanPromise School. "Operation Expanded Testing met that need for our school. It comes with no cost, is easy to use, and helps us stay safe."

"We commend UrbanPromise School for enrolling into Operation Expanded Testing and setting an example for COVID-19 safety in the state of Delaware. Surveillance COVID-19 testing, especially tests conducted with the gold standard PCR method of detection, is such an important measure to help reduce outbreak risk, keep kids in school, and maintain peace of mind in the community," said Anne Haslerud, Vice President of Recruitment and Enrollment at Affinity Empowering. "Testing through OET is convenient, highly accurate, has a short turnaround time for results, and is a more comfortable experience than other COVID-19 tests – all great reasons for an organization to enroll."

Advantages of Operation Expanded Testing

Affinity Empowering offers the OET program on behalf of Eurofins Clinical. Affinity and Eurofins use PCR testing, the gold standard for accurate detection of COVID-19. The PCR test used in OET has 100% sensitivity and specificity, meaning that there are no false positives or false negatives. It also has the lowest limit of detection for any authorized COVID-19 test, enabling detection of COVID-19 at its earliest stages when viral load is low.

While testing, individuals submit two samples - collected from the tip of the nose for minimal invasiveness. One sample from each individual is pooled together to expedite sample analysis. If a pool shows a positive result, the individual secondary samples from that pool are immediately analyzed. This scheme avoids the need for sample recollection and lowers the overall turnaround time for results. Through its proprietary Assure integrated technology platform, Affinity delivers COVID-19 test results with an average turnaround time of 24 hours.



About Operation Expanded Testing

Operation Expanded Testing (OET) is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, "click and go" COVID-19 surveillance testing to congregate settings, including K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, nonprofit community centers through July 2022. COVID-19 surveillance testing is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the safe reopening of schools.

Affinity and Eurofins are coordinating OET program implementation to these institutions in 26 Northeastern and Southern states and additional territories, in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Unlike other federal programs to fund COVID-19 testing, OET has no upfront costs nor paperwork. Interested eligible parties can simply visit Affinity's OET website and click the "Enroll Today" button and provide some basic information. Affinity will then provide the resources and training necessary to establish a COVID-19 testing program at your institution. For questions or additional information, visit the website or contact Affinity's 24/7 customer service staff directly (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469).

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, the company also has become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Its Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. It currently supports numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.



For more information, please visit https://www.affinitytesting.com

