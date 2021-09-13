Affinity Empowering Enrolls First School in New Hampshire for No-Cost COVID-19 Tests Through Operation Expanded Testing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that The Children's Path in North Conway, N.H. has been enrolled in Operation Expanded Testing (OET) and has begun providing no-cost COVID-19 tests to its students and teachers, marking the first official testing under OET in New Hampshire.

The Children's Path is a pre-school program that encourages child learning through the Montessori education method with an outdoor specific curriculum. The school enrolled in OET to provide an important layer of COVID-19 protection for those students whose parents have consented to testing. The surveillance COVID-19 testing began on Wednesday, September 8 and will occur weekly on Tuesdays.

"The Children's Path remains committed to maintaining our in-person learning environment. When the opportunity arose to offer free COVID-19 testing to our students and teachers, we recognized that this could only help us in honoring that commitment," said Melissa Jerome, Owner and Director of The Children's Path. "We appreciate the availability of Operation Expanded Testing for our community."

"We commend The Children's Path for enrolling into Operation Expanded Testing and setting an example for COVID-19 safety in the state of New Hampshire," said Anne Haslerud, Vice President of Recruitment and Enrollment at Affinity Empowering. "Surveillance testing – with the gold standard PCR detection method – is an important measure to help stay safe and have peace of mind during this difficult time."

About Operation Expanded Testing

Operation Expanded Testing (OET) is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, "click and go" COVID-19 surveillance testing to congregate settings, including K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. COVID-19 surveillance testing is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the safe reopening of schools.

Affinity Empowering offers the OET program to these institutions in 26 Northeast and Southern states and additional territories on behalf of Eurofins Clinical. Affinity and Eurofins are coordinating OET program implementation in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Affinity and Eurofins use PCR testing, the gold standard for accurate detection of COVID-19, and a pooled system to expedite the delivery of results. Individuals submit two samples, collected from the tip of the nose for minimal invasiveness, to avoid requiring a re-test in the event of a positive pool. Through its proprietary Assure integrated technology platform, Affinity delivers COVID-19 test results with an average turnaround time of 24 hours.

Unlike other federal programs to fund COVID-19 testing, OET has no upfront costs nor paperwork. Interested eligible parties can simply visit Affinity's OET website and click the "Enroll Today" button and provide some basic information. Affinity will then provide the resources and training necessary to establish a COVID-19 testing program at your institution. For questions or additional information, visit the website or contact Affinity's 24/7 customer service staff directly (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469).

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, the company also has become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Its Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. It currently supports numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit https://www.affinitytesting.com

