Affinity Empowering Launches "Operation Expanded Testing" in Agreement with U.S. Government to Increase COVID-19 Testing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced the launch of Operation Expanded Testing, a program to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities throughout congregate settings including K-8 schools and summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. The Operation Expanded Testing program was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Affinity Empowering will coordinate Operation Expanded Testing on behalf of Eurofins, a Clinical Enterprise, Inc. company, throughout the Northeast and South regions of the U.S. Affinity leverages decades of on-site health service program experience, including its HIPAA-compliant technology platform, Assure, which allows for end-to-end scheduling, test results, and data reporting. Clinical Enterprise operates a network of 20 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified laboratories, utilizing a highly sensitive RT-PCR assay for SARS-CoV-2 to detect positive COVID-19 cases.

"COVID-19 testing remains a critical priority in the United States as we continue to fight the pandemic," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "As schools begin opening their doors for summer school and the upcoming fall semester, we want to do everything in our power to continue keeping schools and communities safe for children, families, and faculty. In schools and congregate settings, surveillance COVID-19 testing is a straightforward way to achieve that goal and bring peace of mind."

Operation Expanded Testing is a fully funded program, only requiring enrollment from leaders at the institutional level. Once participation is confirmed, site members will be trained on the best methods for COVID-19 test collection. This training and launch process takes three to five days, but once trained, tests can be collected and administered by staff in a matter of minutes. Collected tests are then sent to the lab for analysis and results are delivered to individuals and program organizers around 24 hours following collection. Affinity is also operating a 24/7 call center to address all customer service needs.

"COVID-19 testing surveillance programs have been shown time and time again as an effective way to help bring down positivity rates and establish a sense of safety and security," said Michael Tkach, Psy.D., Chief Behavioral Health Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Empowering. "Operation Expanded Testing is a fully funded opportunity for institutional leaders and school decision-makers to serve the best interest of their communities, and is an easy program for students and community members to participate in to help make schools and community settings even safer."

Affinity will be coordinating Operation Expanded Testing in the following states and territories: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Carolina, Okalahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com or to contact Affinity Empowering (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469) to learn more about and sign up for the program.

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit safercommunities.affinitytesting.com

