Affinity Empowering Launches Website to Facilitate Enrollment into Fully Funded COVID-19 Test Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced the launch of https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com, a new website designed to facilitate the enrollment of K-12 schools and community organizations into fully funded COVID-19 testing surveillance programs. The new website is part of Operation Expanded Testing, a program to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities throughout congregate settings including K-12 schools and summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. The Operation Expanded Testing program was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

The new website provides direct access information for leaders of school districts, individual schools, and community organizations. The website also provides information to interested parents or teachers that may want to advocate for the adoption of a COVID-19 testing program at their local school.

For Operation Expanded Testing, Affinity Empowering is working on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, a Eurofins company, to coordinate the logistics of COVID-19 testing programs. Leveraging its integrated technology platform, Assure, Affinity returns test results approximately 24 hours following collection. Detailed information about the program, including the types of tests and the process that occurs following sign up, can also be found on the new website.

"As we look towards the fall semester, our goal at Affinity is for schools to be able to open their doors with peace of mind, armed with the confidence that comes from COVID-19 surveillance. We want to make schools even safer," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "The new Affinity Testing website makes it easy for school and community leaders to get the information they need and contact our team directly for enrollment."

Interested parties are encouraged to visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com or to contact Affinity Empowering (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469) to learn more about and sign up for the program.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

