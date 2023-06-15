Affinity Empowering Offers Transformative Product Suite to Advance Patient Health and Wellness

News provided by

Affinity Empowering

15 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a life science technology company that provides health and wellness solutions with evidence-informed content, offers a broad array of services to transform the way people engage in their health and empower them on their journey to wellness.

The following Affinity Empowering solutions work in harmony to fully integrate health care and wellness into patients' lives:

  • ShortCuts™: A digital triage tool available to providers and health care systems that delivers considerable time savings and efficiency gains by matching members with the right level of care and type of provider to maximize provider utilization.

  • RightCare™: Outreach and engagement tool that provides reliable and scalable technology to accurately identify mental and physical health gaps in care across patient populations and implements tools to help close gaps in care, all with an intuitive and engaging user platform.

  • READY™: Scalable technology that assesses and supports mental health and wellness conditions and presents personalized user content, packaged into an intuitive and engaging user platform.

  • eHome™: Supports individual privacy by providing users with the ability to order at home medical equipment and on demand labs to help take mild and moderate chronic care into their homes.

  • eCare™: Provides patients with the ability to transfer medical care from the hospital to at home for non-complex conditions using virtual visits, DME, coordinated labs, and at home nursing visits.

  • Assure™: The backbone of Afinity solutions, Assure is a scalable digital health platform for disease and whole health management. Assure allows integration between all Affinity products as well as integration with EHR, LMS, and other provider systems. Defined permissions deliver the right information for the right user, creating a secure and accessible experience.

"Affinity Empowering utilizes technology to remove barriers to care and to increase speed to care while empowering people through psychoeducation, data, and communication," said Scott Storrer, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Empowering. "We are proud to offer a robust platform of services that allow us to address both physical and mental health and wellness as port of the whole person."

About Affinity Empowering, Inc.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors.

For more information, please visit https://www.affinityempowering.com/

SOURCE Affinity Empowering

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.