Affinity Empowering's Assure™ Technology Securely Powers Digital Health Solutions

Affinity Empowering

12 Jul, 2023, 12:01 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a life science technology company that provides digital health solutions with evidence-informed content, today highlights Assure™, its scalable digital health platform that serves as the infrastructure for the company's disease and whole health management solutions.

The Assure™ digital platform's open architecture simplifies integration with various systems, including EHRs, LIMS, HRIS and others, to create a single book of record for ordering, processing, and ongoing patient support. Assure™ supports self-pay and captures insurance information necessary for reimbursement. As a HIPAA compliant system, it is trusted by prestigious institutions such as the U.S. Department of Defense and Fortune 100 companies.

Assure™ is the platform that supports the company's Ready™ whole health management solutions. The platform ensures personalized wellness paths that are visible to users, healthcare providers, and health plans, ensuring that the right information reaches the right individuals while maintaining a secure and easily accessible experience.

Assure™ is also the platform that supports the company's eHome™ capabilities. Notable features include the platform's ability to facilitate direct scheduling of telehealth, in-home nurse deployment, near and in-home diagnostic testing, and installation of durable medical equipment at the home.

"Assure is the backbone of our innovative digital health platform, empowering everything from data collection to personalized wellness," said Dr. Michael Tkach, Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Empowering. "Assure represents our commitment to leveraging technology for better health outcomes and to revolutionizing the way people engage in both disease and whole health management."

The comprehensive capabilities of Assure™ enable the capture and recording of multiple data points, which can be harnessed for powerful big data analytics, leading to crucial insights and actionable outcomes. Leveraging its patent-pending AI data processing structures, Assure™ can fuel adaptive user experience processes and deliver responsive member experiences. It also empowers clients, including health plans, value-based providers, self-insured employers, and the Federal Government, with valuable insights into their member populations. By maximizing the capability to integrate data from various systems, it can simplify the end-to-end process of supporting clients in their efforts to provide members with top-quality, efficient, and effective health and wellness solutions.

About Affinity Empowering, Inc.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors.

For more information, please visit https://www.affinityempowering.com/

SOURCE Affinity Empowering

