Affinity Empowering's eHome Technology Enables At-Home and Near-Home Care

News provided by

Affinity Empowering, Inc.

10 Jul, 2023, 12:01 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a life science technology company that provides health and wellness technology based solutions, today highlights the availability of eHome™, the ability to coordinate care between clinicians and patients that allow for in-home and near home solutions.

eHome™ provides clinicians  with the ability to confidently transfer care to the home. Through eHome™ clinicians coordinate medical supply set up for at-home care, including deployment of services such as nutrition, diagnostics and nursing.  The clinician has constant digital connection with the patient through sharing of hourly care-related data and telehealth.

eHome™ uses its Assure™ digital health platform, a HIPAA-compliant technology solution, to provide  a seamless patient experience.  Assure™ fully integrates with the patient's electronic health record.

"We are delighted to reveal eHome™, which helps reduce overall medical expenses by transitioning appropriate care to the homes while providing clinicians  and care teams with the confidence of continuing their care from a distance, while the patient gets to recover from the comfort of their own home," said Michael Tkach, Psy.D., Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Empowering. "This process removes barriers to care by facilitating treatment from home by reputable providers without putting the burden of travel on the patient or their families.  At Affinity Empowering, we believe people deserve to have quality treatment options available within the comfort of their own home."

About Affinity Empowering, Inc. 

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. 

For more information, please visit https://www.affinityempowering.com/ 

SOURCE Affinity Empowering, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.