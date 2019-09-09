Affinity Federal Credit Union Awarded "Great Place to Work" Certification

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Affinity Federal Credit Union was awarded a "Great Place to Work" distinction as part of the yearly certification list. The recognition showcases the company's commitment to its employees and dedication to providing an outstanding work environment for every member of the team.

"At Affinity, we're continually striving to foster an environment that attracts and retains employees who share our vision of bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and experiences," said John Fenton, president and CEO of Affinity. "This certification serves as a reminder to always continue working at providing the best possible atmosphere for our employees and members."

Great Place To Work also administered an Employee Trust Index Survey to document employee satisfaction. Key findings from the survey include:

94% of employees say Affinity is a great place to work

95% are proud to tell others they work at Affinity

95% feel good about the ways Affinity contributes to the community

With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. It is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

