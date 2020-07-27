Affinity Federal Credit Union Awarded "Great Place To Work" Certification

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Federal Credit Union earned distinction as a "Great Place To Work" for the second year in a row as part of the annual certification list. This award displays the credit union's dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to its employees and their work environment.

"As an organization that prioritizes the wellbeing of both our members and staff, this employee-based recognition is an honor," said John Fenton, President and CEO of Affinity. "We've been able to successfully navigate this year's unforeseen circumstances due to the efforts of our highly motivated teams who are continually devoted to Affinity, their members and their community."

Along with this distinction, Great Place To Work conducted an Employee Trust Index survey to measure employee satisfaction. Key results from the survey include:

86% of employees say Affinity is a great place to work

92% of employees felt welcomed when joining Affinity

90% are proud to tell people they work at Affinity

90% feel good about how Affinity contributes to the community

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, leading the industry with the most rigorous, data-based model for quantifying employee experience.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. It is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

