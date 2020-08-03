Affinity Federal Credit Union Named Top Credit Union in New Jersey by Forbes

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Federal Credit Union announced today its ranking as the best credit union in New Jersey by Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey U.S. customers and compile a list of best-in-state banks and credit unions throughout the country. Affinity is headquartered in New Jersey and has more than 20 branches throughout the tri-state area.

Forbes began producing its list of Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions in 2018, where Affinity Federal Credit Union first received this recognition. Consumers rated financial institutions on their current and former banking relationships based on four subcategories: trust, branch services, digital services and financial advice. Of the 5,236 credit unions nationwide, just 3.5% made the list.

"It's a distinguished honor to be recognized for our hard work and dedication throughout the state," said John Fenton, CEO of Affinity Federal Credit Union. "Improving the financial wellbeing of each of our members, while keeping everyone safe is Affinity's number one priority, especially as we've navigated the impacts of the global pandemic and economic downturn. This consumer-based ranking encourages us to continue striving for positive impacts to our local communities and continuously provide our members with the best experience possible."

About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. It is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

1 Source: NCUA.gov. Using the "Credit Union & Corporate Call Report Data" found here: https://www.ncua.gov/analysis/credit-union-corporate-call-report-data

