Affinity Gaming's Lakeside Hotel & Casino Announces Opening of William Hill Sports Book

OSCEOLA, Iowa and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Hotel & Casino, an Affinity Gaming property, today announced that it will open a new William Hill Sports Book on the casino's lower level on Thursday, August 15.

The partnership will offer bettors the opportunity to benefit from best-in-class technology, access a diverse sports betting menu and enjoy a premier sports betting experience. The new sports book will be visible as soon as guests step off the escalator and will feature 14 65-inch viewing monitors with 4K LCD displays and two 86-inch viewing monitors with 4K Ultra HD displays. Sports fans looking for comfortable places to watch events with friends will be at home in this newly renovated space. The sports book will be open seven days a week.

The grand opening celebration will kick off on August 15 at 11:30 p.m. CT with a ribbon cutting & check presentation ceremony. Joseph Reynolds, a WWII veteran residing in Clarke County, will place the ceremonial first bet officially opening the sports book for wagering at 12:00 p.m. CT.

"Our new sports book will provide the highest level of entertainment and customer service in Iowa," said David Monroe, VP & General Manager for Lakeside Hotel & Casino. "We are excited to partner with William Hill and take the sports betting experience to the next level."

As part of the grand opening, all William Hill new member account signups at Lakeside Hotel & Casino from August 15 to September 28 will be entered to win a $10,000 sports dream vacation to any sporting event in the continental United States during the upcoming year.

In addition to the $10,000 sports dream vacation, all new member account signups will receive a Bet $50, Get $50 offer.

To continue the grand opening celebration, Lakeside Hotel & Casino will host public Meet & Greet events with the following sports legends:

Priest Holmes , retired running back for the Kansas City Chiefs

August 17 | 2 – 4 p.m. CT

Andre Dawson , Hall of Fame outfielder for the Chicago Cubs

August 24 | 2 – 4 p.m. CT

Dan Hampton , Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears

September 1 | 2 – 4 p.m. CT

For the latest information, visit lakesidehotelcasino.com.

Affinity Gaming is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners.

About Affinity Gaming

Affinity Gaming is a diversified casino gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company's casino operations consist of 11 casinos, five of which are located in Nevada, three in Colorado, two in Missouri and one in Iowa. For more information about Affinity Gaming, please visit its website: affinitygaming.com. Follow Lakeside Hotel & Casino on Facebook at facebook.com/lakesidehotelcasino.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing over 16,000 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. With headquarters in London and Leeds it has a national presence of licensed betting offices in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and is one of the country's leading online betting and gaming services. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada, which is now the largest sports betting business in the USA. William Hill US (www.williamhill.us) currently operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada and the state's leading mobile sports betting app. William Hill is operating in New Jersey at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Ocean Resort Casino, Tropicana Atlantic City, and online with the William Hill New Jersey sports betting app as well as in West Virginia at Mountaineer Racetrack. William Hill is a licensed sports betting provider in numerous casinos in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New Mexico, and serves as the exclusive risk manager for the sports lottery in Delaware. William Hill has licensed operations in The Bahamas, Italy, Spain and Sweden and serves online customers in the UK, Ireland and throughout the world from its digital hubs in Gibraltar and Malta. In February 2019 it completed the acquisition of MRG Group acquiring the Mr Green and Redbet brands and with it an expanded pan-European footprint in faster growing online betting and gaming markets.

About Z Capital Group

Z Capital is a privately held global investment firm having approximately $2.75 billion of assets under management across complementary opportunistic, value-oriented private equity, and credit businesses.

Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

The Z Capital investment strategies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.

