Affinity Gaming's Lakeside Hotel & Casino Officially Opens William Hill Sports Book
Grand Opening Celebration a Success
Aug 15, 2019, 16:02 ET
OSCEOLA, Iowa and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Hotel & Casino, an Affinity Gaming property, opened its new William Hill Sports Book on the casino's lower level on Thursday, August 15.
The grand opening celebration kicked off with a $15,000 donation from Lakeside Hotel & Casino and William Hill presented to the American Legion of Iowa and a ribbon cutting. Joseph Reynolds, a WWII veteran residing in Clarke County, placed the ceremonial first bet officially opening the sports book.
"Lakeside is thrilled to offer a new and exciting amenity with the new sports book," said David Monroe, VP & General Manager for Lakeside Hotel & Casino. "We are committed to creating the best entertainment experience in Iowa."
The new sports book features 14 65-inch viewing monitors with 4K LCD displays and two 86-inch viewing monitors with 4K Ultra HD displays.
New Member Promotions
All William Hill new member account signups at Lakeside Hotel & Casino through September 28 will be entered to win a $10,000 sports dream vacation to any sporting event in the continental United States during the upcoming year.
In addition to the $10,000 sports dream vacation, all new member account signups will receive a Bet $50, Get $50 offer.
To continue the grand opening celebration, Lakeside Hotel & Casino will host public Meet & Greet events with the following sports legends:
- Priest Holmes, retired running back for the Kansas City Chiefs
August 17 | 2 – 4 p.m. CT
- Andre Dawson, Hall of Fame outfielder for the Chicago Cubs
August 24 | 2 – 4 p.m. CT
- Dan Hampton, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears
September 1 | 2 – 4 p.m. CT
Affinity Gaming is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners.
About Affinity Gaming
Affinity Gaming is a diversified casino gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company's casino operations consist of 11 casinos, five of which are located in Nevada, three in Colorado, two in Missouri and one in Iowa. For more information about Affinity Gaming, please visit its website: affinitygaming.com. Follow Lakeside Hotel & Casino on Facebook at facebook.com/lakesidehotelcasino.
About William Hill
William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing over 16,000 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. With headquarters in London and Leeds it has a national presence of licensed betting offices in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and is one of the country's leading online betting and gaming services. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada, which is now the largest sports betting business in the USA. William Hill US (www.williamhill.us) currently operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada and the state's leading mobile sports betting app. William Hill is operating in New Jersey at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Ocean Resort Casino, Tropicana Atlantic City, and online with the William Hill New Jersey sports betting app as well as in West Virginia at Mountaineer Racetrack. William Hill is a licensed sports betting provider in numerous casinos in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New Mexico, and serves as the exclusive risk manager for the sports lottery in Delaware. William Hill has licensed operations in The Bahamas, Italy, Spain and Sweden and serves online customers in the UK, Ireland and throughout the world from its digital hubs in Gibraltar and Malta. In February 2019 it completed the acquisition of MRG Group acquiring the Mr Green and Redbet brands and with it an expanded pan-European footprint in faster growing online betting and gaming markets.
About Z Capital Group
Z Capital is a leading, privately held global investment firm having approximately $2.75 billion of assets under management across complementary opportunistic, value-oriented private equity and credit businesses.
Z Capital Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-three years.
Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.
The Z Capital investment strategies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.
