Affinity Hospice Thrives as They Deliver Personalized Care with Muse

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Healthcare is excited to announce that Affinity Hospice LLC, a significant regional leader in end of life care in the Southeast, has made the decision to deploy Muse's powerful machine learning tool to enhance and improve business operations and service delivery, ultimately improving the patient experience.

With 14 locations in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, Affinity serves in excess of 1100 patients per day. Affinity is always looking for opportunities to utilize technology to improve business operations, enhance compliance, and ultimately to exceed the expectation of patients and families through an exceptional customer experience. According to Chief Operating Officer at Affinity Hospice, Leigh Nunn, a commitment to bedside care that transforms a patient's end-of-life experience is what they stand by. "Anytime we can deploy a technology that gives better visibility into patient criticality and or needs, we can react by increasing visit frequency comparable to the clinical condition and with a high degree of dependability; it's a tremendous win for our customers and our team," said Nunn.

Now with Muse, the team can assess patients and provide them the care they need at a moment's notice. "Our teams are really good at identifying patients who are transitioning within 72 hours. Now with Muse, we can have 7 – 12 additional days visibility into the patient's condition, with focus on clinical indicators that improve quality of life and the effectiveness of pain and symptom management. Muse is allowing us to have a lot more quality time with our patients, and their family members, because it takes our clinical practice skills as experts in pain and symptom management to a higher level. This amazing technology is ensuring our clinical teams are allocating the correct resources, at the correct time, and in the correct quantity. Muse is helping us make meaningful and measurable improvements in everything we do," said Nunn.

Leaders and clinicians alike at Affinity are also equally enthusiastic about the tool. Muse assists all professionals regardless of position make better, more informed, real time, data-driven decisions for the betterment of all. "The team loves the visibility that they have. This is a great resource as we manage multiple patients at one time. Muse is really helping our clinicians determine where our resources should be deployed to best exceed needs and expectations of patients and families. The software also aides in improving compliance, enhancing organizational efficiencies, and profitability as well as provide a competitive advantage for sales in the markets we serve," said Nunn.

The team at Muse is grateful to see the tremendous progress Affinity has made in a short amount of time with the Muse tool. According to co-Founder of Muse Healthcare, Tom Maxwell, Muse is proud to see the amount of care increase as hospices like Affinity use it at their organizations. "We're happy to see clinicians adopt Muse and enhance the care they are providing to patients at the most critical time. Our goal when we created the Muse transition tool was to change hospice care; our customers are taking hospice care to new levels."

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2019 by three leading hospice industry professionals -- Jennifer Maxwell, Tom Maxwell, and Bryan Mosher. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from numerous visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network – the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and the patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and hours of a patient's life. For more information visit www.musehc.com.

