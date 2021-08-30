Affinity Takes Mezzetta's Website From Ordinary to Extraordinary

Known for an unwavering commitment to quality, Mezzetta has spent more than eight decades dedicated to sharing their love of handed-down recipes & unforgettable flavors. Established in 1935 by Giuseppe Mezzetta in San Francisco's North Beach, Mezzetta grew from humble beginnings introducing Mediterranean staples to the Bay Area and has since grown to a nationally celebrated brand renowned for authentic family recipes, exceptional ingredients, and unforgettable flavor.

The new site celebrates Mezzetta's mission, ethos, and of course, its mouthwatering products and associated recipes.

Dedicated to offering a bit of adventure in every meal, the Mezzetta team travels the world in search of the finest ingredients and is proud to cultivate strong relationships with local farmers. From the brand's state-of-the-art facilities, world-class test kitchens, and advanced production lines, Mezzetta customers can rely on the brand's promise to deliver only the highest quality ingredients in every product.

"Affinity was an incredible partner in our website journey. Their strategy first design and collaborative approach elicited the best from our team, and it's apparent in the end result. The team has given us an incredibly powerful online tool that is a true representation of the Mezzetta legacy, and we couldn't be happier." ­– Jeff Mezzetta, President, Mezzetta

Mezzetta partnered with Affinity Creative Group to completely reimagine and rebuild their existing website while staying true to the brand's time-honored tradition and family-oriented aesthetic. With that in mind, Affinity prepared a brand style guide to act as the foundation, then created site architecture and wireframes which were populated with new content and brand assets.

Over 200 products were photographed, cataloged and cross-referenced in the production of the website to create a cohesive and connected experience for users. Comprehensive information on the Mezzetta brand history and mission is coupled with an exhaustive product catalog and bonus ancillary recipes for prepared foods, desserts, and cocktails, offering users a seamless and intuitive web experience.

The Affinity digital team rounded this out with compelling copy and captivating visuals that include custom photography and illustrations, as well as an educational component that lets customers explore a range of olive and pepper varieties as well as other prime ingredients. Advanced UX allows users to customize recipes based on the number of people they're cooking for, while built-in e-commerce functionality provides direct-to-consumers sales and completes the seamless web experience.

Mezzetta proves that great things come in glass jars, and they believe that when you share food, you share a part of who you are. The new website brings these tenets to life online in a powerful and engaging way.

About Mezzetta: Mezzetta's commitment to quality and innovation is just as great today under the stewardship of President Jeff Mezzetta, as it was when his great-grandfather Giuseppe founded the company in 1935. Today Mezzetta has expanded national distribution to 32,000 stores while maintaining the same family-first culture that's defined the brand for 85 years. Visit https://www.mezzetta.com/ for more information.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. For more information about Affinity Creative Group, please visit: AffinityCreative.com or call 707.562.2787.

