AFFINITYX CONTINUES TO INNOVATE IN ITS 30TH YEAR

News provided by

AffinityX

24 May, 2023, 12:46 ET

ELGIN, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffinityX, a global partner for building, deploying, and scaling creative and marketing campaigns across digital and print platforms for businesses of all sizes, announced that as they embark on their 30th year in the industry, the company is more focused than ever on artificial intelligence, innovation, and partnering with the best-in-class ad technology partners to help their clients succeed.

Continue Reading
AffinityX Continues to Innovate in its 30th Year
AffinityX Continues to Innovate in its 30th Year

From its humble beginnings in 1993, AffinityX has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions to support and scale the marketing needs of companies that support local businesses.

With a continued focus on leveraging the latest technology, AffinityX is building and renewing strategic partnerships with marketing SaaS providers, including TapClicks, Advisr, and others, to offer innovative solutions and deliver seamless user experiences and automated processes while enhancing efficiency and accuracy for its global clientele. Their upcoming new AI-powered products and platform integration launches with companies like Advisr and Lineup Systems will save clients time and money, making them the top choice for businesses looking to scale marketing solutions.

"AffinityX has always been committed to staying ahead of the curve in the marketing industry, and we're proud to celebrate 30 years of success in delivering effective solutions to businesses across the world," said David McTarnaghan, CEO. "With our upcoming product and integration releases, plus our ongoing focus on the latest AI technology and strategic partnerships, we're excited to continue driving success for businesses in the years to come."

AffinityX's proven track record of success and drive to stay at the forefront of advancements in the marketing industry makes them poised to help businesses execute with precision and achieve their goals far into the future. Their deep understanding of the latest trends and technology allows AffinityX to be uniquely positioned to help businesses find success in marketing, whether they're looking to build their brand, generate leads, or increase sales.

To learn more about AffinityX's upcoming product releases, or how they can help you succeed with top-of-the-line ad technology and AI-powered solutions, visit https://AffinityX.com today.

About AffinityX
As a global provider of industry-leading digital marketing, advertising, creative, and print solutions, AffinityX is committed to helping businesses of all sizes to grow through tech-enabled, data-driven solutions. AffinityX uses an adaptive, customer-first approach that provides virtually unlimited scale in operations and simplifies the complexity of digital advertising, resulting in fast turn times and exceptional quality and performance. AffinityX can be found online at https://AffinityX.com.

CONTACT: David McTarnaghan
CEO, AffinityX
[email protected] 
561.543.4191

SOURCE AffinityX

Also from this source

AFFINITYX CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF INNOVATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.