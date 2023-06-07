AFFINITYX INTRODUCES AN AI-POWERED CHAT TOOL TO STREAMLINE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

News provided by

AffinityX

07 Jun, 2023, 09:42 ET

ELGIN, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffinityX, a global partner for building, deploying, and scaling creative and marketing campaigns across digital and print platforms for businesses of all sizes, has announced that as part of their ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions and support, they are proud to launch Chat to Conversion, a generative AI-powered tool designed to help businesses engage with customers and track conversions across multiple channels, 24/7.

Today's customers demand seamless and tailored experiences, which means local businesses currently face the challenge of engaging with customers across multiple touchpoints and channels during all times of the day and need intelligent solutions for customer engagement and conversion tracking beyond traditional website forms.

With Chat to Conversion, businesses can easily engage with their customers in real-time, converting casual visitors into leads and customers. The tool leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to provide responses to questions based on content found on the website, helping businesses streamline customer engagement and support, and providing a seamless experience for users across the business website, SMS, Facebook, Google Business, and phone calls while capturing valuable lead information and freeing up staff to focus on higher-level tasks. In addition, Chat to Conversion offers channel-specific customer experiences to create unique customer engagement touchpoints, helping local businesses continually optimize their customer experiences and turn conversations into conversions.

Key Features and Benefits of the Tool Include:

  • Integrations across multiple channels (Website, Facebook, voice, SMS, and Google Business)
  • Channel-specific customer experiences
  • Knowledge base configured for the accurate details of your business
  • Increased efficiencies in customer communication and lead capture
  • Unlimited customer conversations handled at once, 24/7
  • Real-time tracking in a unified inbox

"We are proud to introduce Chat to Conversion as the latest addition to our suite of innovative solutions," said AffinityX's head of Product Marketing, Amanda McGinnis. "Our goal is to provide the best customer experience possible and this tool enables our clients to help local business make their conversations with customers easier and more productive."

Chat to Conversion is a cost-effective way for local businesses to increase the efficiency and quality of customer interactions, improving customer engagement, offering better lead qualification processes, enhancing user experiences, and increasing conversions. It is available for companies looking to streamline their digital marketing efforts and drive sales. Visit the Chat to Conversion website for details.

CONTACT: Amanda McGinnis
VP Product Marketing, AffinityX
[email protected]
(847) 930-3200

SOURCE AffinityX

Also from this source

AFFINITYX CONTINUES TO INNOVATE IN ITS 30TH YEAR

AFFINITYX CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF INNOVATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.