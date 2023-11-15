AFFINITYX PARTNERS WITH YOUAI, BRINGING ADVANCED AI-POWERED SOLUTIONS TO SMBS

News provided by

AffinityX

15 Nov, 2023, 11:26 ET

Streamlining Processes, Enabling Innovation, and Enhancing Customer Experiences

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffinityX, a leading provider of digital marketing, advertising, and creative solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with YouAi, a provider of AI solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in empowering the over two million SMBs served by AffinityX with cutting-edge AI applications.

Interested in utilizing AI to support the efforts of your market's SMB's? Visit https://affinityx.com/get-started to learn more today.

Continue Reading

"The partnership brings a host of AI-powered applications to SMBs around the world and is poised to revolutionize the way millions of businesses approach their daily operations," said David McTarnaghan, AffinityX CEO.

The first set of AI-powered applications included in the partnership cater to a wide variety of business needs, including marketing, operational efficiency, and content production.

Using Artificial Intelligence for Greater Efficiencies

  • In marketing, AI applications can enable businesses to analyze market trends, customer preferences, and engagement metrics, leading to highly targeted and effective marketing strategies.
  • For operational aspects, AI streamlines processes, predicts market shifts, and optimizes resource allocation, enhancing overall efficiency.
  • AI's capability to generate creative and engaging content in content production opens new avenues for SMBs to connect with their customers.

The offering includes prepackaged AI applications tailored for various SMB segments and custom AIs developed by AffinityX, allowing businesses to request and collaborate on creating new AI applications that align precisely with their specific requirements.

"This partnership represents a transformative opportunity for SMBs to harness the power of AI, driving innovation and growth in an increasingly digital world. We are excited to embark on this journey with AffinityX and together lead the charge in bringing advanced AI capabilities to the vibrant and diverse SMB sector," said Dmitry Shapiro, YouAi CEO.

About Affinity Express
AffinityX is a global provider of industry-leading digital marketing, advertising, creative, and traditional media solutions, working to generate exceptional, measurable results for every client. AX's adaptive, customer-first approach pairs the best talent with strategic solutions, working to streamline multiple processes, technologies, and platforms to help businesses develop efficiencies and achieve success. To learn more about AffinityX's partnership with YouAi and how it can benefit your media, agency, or marketing technology business, contact AffinityX at AffinityX.com.

About YouAi
YouAi's MindStudio is the leading platform for developing custom AI-powered applications, with thousands of AI applications deployed in enterprises, SMBs, and consumer apps.

CONTACT: David McTarnaghan                                                                                                  
CEO, AffinityX
[email protected]
561.543.4191

SOURCE AffinityX

