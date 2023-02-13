AFFIRM FILMS AND PROVIDENT FILMS ANNOUNCE PRODUCTION OF THE NEXT KENDRICK BROTHERS' FILM

Highly Anticipated Next Film from Creators of WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS AND OVERCOMER to be released in North American theaters on August 23, 2024

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the 17 year partnership between The Kendrick Brothers and AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company and Provident Films, production on the new Kendrick Brothers' film is scheduled to begin this summer, with a wide North American theatrical release on August 23, 2024.

While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, the Kendricks' trademark passion for life-changing storylines filled with humor and heart is being deployed as they write and prepare for casting and production-start on a film that should inspire audiences everywhere.

"When we got the call the Kendrick Brothers were ready to share their next story idea, we knew it would be a powerful one - and they delivered. We're honored to partner with them again on another film that will entertain, challenge and lift up families in a time when so many people need encouragement and renewed hope," said Rich Peluso, Executive Vice President and Head of AFFIRM Films.

Directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM). Screenplay by Alex and Stephen Kendrick. Cast and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.AFFIRMFilmsUpdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @AFFIRMFilms.

Don't miss out on the newest releases from PROVIDENT FILMS. Sign-up for the newsletter at providentfilms.org/updates and follow PROVIDENT FILMS on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @providentfilms.

Get all the latest news from The Kendrick Brothers at kendrickbrothers.com and follow them on Facebook at @kendrickbrothers and Twitter at @KendrickBros.

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, FIREPROOF, THE STAR, COURAGEOUS, PAUL: APOSTLE OF CHRIST, OVERCOMER, WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL, SHOW ME THE FATHER and HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, and A

BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures. Next up AFFIRM will release BIG GEORGE FOREMAN exclusively in theaters on April 28, 2023. AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets content that inspires, uplifts, and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television, and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Provident Films

Provident Films creates entertainment to inspire faith and family audiences. Since 2006, the company has led the industry with hits such as Kendrick Brothers' OVERCOMER, WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF, FACING THE GIANTS, and the Erwin Brothers' WOODLAWN and MOMS' NIGHT OUT.

Most recently, Provident Films released FAMILY CAMP with Roadside Attractions and BLUE MIRACLE in partnership with Netflix. Provident Films is part of the Nashville-based Provident Entertainment, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. For more information, visit ProvidentFilms.org.

SOURCE AFFIRM Films; Provident Films