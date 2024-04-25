AFFIRM FILMS AND PROVIDENT FILMS REVEAL THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR THE NEWEST KENDRICK BROTHERS' THEATRICAL RELEASE: 'THE FORGE'

Exclusively in Theaters August 23, 2024

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films, Provident Films and the beloved Kendrick Brothers release their official trailer today as they gear up to launch their newest film, THE FORGE, exclusively in theaters nationwide beginning August 23rd. THE FORGE is a bold, inspirational drama about the power of mentorship that takes place in the same cinematic world as WAR ROOM, their 2015 hit film that claimed the #1 spot on the North American box office charts.

THE FORGE will be exclusively in theaters nationwide beginning August 23, 2024.

The cast of THE FORGE includes familiar faces such as Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM) and newcomer Aspen Kennedy. Also starring T.C. Stallings (WAR ROOM), BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel (COURAGEOUS), Former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer and Tommy Woodard (FAMILY CAMP).

"We made this film to inspire, challenge and motivate viewers to follow Jesus wholeheartedly," says director Alex Kendrick. "Our hope is that audiences around the world will recognize the pivotal role that Godly mentorship plays in shaping the next generation."

The Kendrick Brothers continue to create inspiring and compelling stories for audiences of all ages. THE FORGE is their newest feature, joining FACING THE GIANTS, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, OVERCOMER, and WAR ROOM.

"It is an honor to partner with the Kendrick Brothers to bring another powerful story to movie screens that will impact people and glorify Jesus," says Priscilla Shirer. "The theme of discipleship is near and dear to my heart, especially as a mom to three boys. My prayer is that this film will inspire parents to pray fervently for their children and for the mentors that God will use to impact their lives."

The film is accompanied by a suite of inspiring products releasing this summer from B&H Publishing Group, including two books by New York Times best-selling authors Alex and Stephen Kendrick titled Devoted to Jesus and Count Me In, as well as two Bible studies under the Lifeway imprint: The Forge Movie Bible Study and Fully Devoted. B&H will also release I Surrender All by New York Times best-selling author Priscilla Shirer.

THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Justin Tolley ("The Chosen,"), Aaron Burns (WAR ROOM) and Trey Reynolds (FAMILY CAMP), and written by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

