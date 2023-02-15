AFFIRM HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AFRM) INVESTOR ALERT: POTENTIAL COMPENSATION CLAIMS: Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating alleged securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations, as well as questionable business practices involving Affirm Holdings and/or its directors and officers, following the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's ("CFPB") announcement of an inquiry into Affirm's "Buy Now, Pay Later" ("BNPL") credit program. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured AFRM investors.

Affirm investors who invested in or before February 2021 and are concerned about the AFRM stock price decline, and who would like to discuss potential claims may contact Alan Rosca at [email protected], 888-998-0530, or through the Affirm Holdings Class Action Investigation page.

In December 2021, Affirm's stock price fell sharply after the CFPB announced Affirm is one of the companies subject to a request for information concerning certain characteristics of BNPL credits, such as debt accumulation, alleged lack of adequate disclosures and dispute resolution protections, and practices surrounding data harvesting, to include data collection, behavioral targeting, and data monetization.

As of the date of this announcement, AFRM's stock price reportedly lost over 80% of its IPO price.

Affirm Investors May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation and/or Other Redress

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca, or Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation and/or other redress on behalf of AFRM shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are an Affirm investor who invested in or before February 2021, are concerned about your investment, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review by the Court of any fee application.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the firm and the attorneys. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca – [email protected]

Paul Scarlato – [email protected]

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.

SOURCE Rosca Scarlato LLC