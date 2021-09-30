Affirma Named 5th Best Place to Work in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirma was named the 5th best place to work in Washington in 2021 by Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ). The annual PSBJ's Best Places to Work in WA award is based on an employee survey that seeks to understand how satisfied employees are at their job including office perks, employee relationships, leadership approval, and more.

Growth & Expansion

This award comes at a time of great business growth and expansion for Affirma. Not only have they grown significantly during COVID, adding 321 new employees in 2021 alone, they also opened their second Arkansas office last month. "We've expanded our geographical footprint to other areas outside the pacific northwest, and it's been especially exciting to watch our office in Arkansas continue to grow", said Riley Toher, Affirma's HR Manager. "We have a strong employee base there, and it's been such a joy to watch not only the employees there grow their careers, especially those that have started as software engineer interns, but also see the impact they have on our clients and our organization as a whole. We're excited to continue growing our presence in Arkansas and looking forward to seeing all of the amazing things our employees will accomplish in the next year".

Flexible Work Solutions for Employees

In the PSBJ survey responses, Affirma employees were clear: the best word to describe Affirma's work environment over the last year was 'flexible'. Affirma has always sought to find ways to ensure their employees were happy, healthy, and taken care of when in office, and Affirma has done a remarkable job continuing this trend even as they transitioned to a remote work environment. Affirma took the time to listen to their employees and their leadership team offered empathy and understanding as they all navigated this new way of working together. "Affirma as an organization takes time to listen to its employees, which has also become increasingly important as we're no longer in the same physical workspace. We take the responses from the bi-annual employee satisfaction survey and use them to make company-wide changes. Leadership doesn't assume they know best, and they rely heavily on the feedback provided by our employees".

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Standards

Another critical initiative that shaped Affirma over the last year and added to their employee's overall satisfaction was their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. "While we're still very much on the journey to becoming a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, but the introduction of the DEI Steering Committee has provided the opportunity and safe space for employees to have conversations and share resources", said Riley Toher. Their DEI initiatives include quarterly coffee breaks with dedicated topics such as families and work-life balance, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage, International food, and more. Their coffee breaks give employees a space to learn more about different groups, share and reflect on their own experiences, and make those who have historically been underrepresented in the workplace feel heard.

This award is nothing new for Affirma. Since 2012, Affirma has consistently won workplace awards between Seattle Business Magazine and the similarly awarded Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces."

Are you interested in joining the best place to work? Check out our open positions!

About Affirma

Affirma is an award-winning full-service technology consultancy based out of Bellevue, WA with over 700 employees worldwide. Affirma offers expertise in Business Intelligence Consulting, SharePoint Consulting, Infrastructure Consulting, Cloud Consulting, Azure Consulting, Custom Software Development, Visual Design Consulting, and Staffing Services. Affirma also has Marketing Automation Experts and eCommerce Experts that can help clients increase their leads and revenue. Affirma is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Salesforce Partner. We focus on delivering true, measurable business value to our clients. We have a passion for customer satisfaction and are dedicated to delivering dependable solutions that exceed client expectations. Affirma was recently recognized as an Inc. 5000 company.

CONTACT: Meghan Tooley, [email protected]

SOURCE Affirma