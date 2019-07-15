Affirma Opens a New Location in NW Arkansas, With Plans to Boost Tech Job Growth in the State

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirma, a Bellevue, Washington-based IT services company, opened its sixth office location in Arkansas today, bringing new business and job opportunity to the region. The Fayetteville location will become their primary U.S. Engineering Center of Excellence. Over the next five to seven years, the company plans on hiring over 100 new employees with expertise in software engineering, Salesforce consulting, NetSuite consulting, and SharePoint consulting.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, an advocate for computer science education programs in Arkansas, welcomes Affirma to their new location in Fayetteville. Mark Mason, co-founder of Affirma, at the grand opening of their Fayetteville office discussing their plan to hire 100 software engineers in the next 5 years.

Affirma has achieved significant year-over-year revenue growth as new and repeat customers have benefited from Affirma's obsession with customer satisfaction which has been measured at or above a 98 percent rating by customers over the last five years. That high-quality customer service is founded on investments in the growth and satisfaction of employees who are intensely focused on delivering value to customers on every project or engagement.

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Affirma to the growing tech community in Northwest Arkansas," said Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas. "They will bring more high-quality jobs for Arkansans and others who continue to move here. It is exciting to have this Washington-based company find a new home in Arkansas."

Affirma is excited to bring this growth and client satisfaction to Fayetteville and build tech jobs in a place that is bursting with motivated talent. With just a three-minute drive from the Bell Engineering Center on the University of Arkansas campus, Affirma intends to recruit talented graduates.

Mark Mason, co-founder of Affirma, led the initiative to determine when, where and how to establish the next Affirma location with support from the Innovate Arkansas team. "We were seeking a central location to serve the entire U.S., and our search kept bringing our focus back to Arkansas. The thriving business climate, abundant technology talent, quality graduates from the University of Arkansas and solid support for business and technology from Governor Hutchinson made the decision simple."

For more information about job or business opportunities, please contact Mark Mason at mmason@affirma.com or Site Manager, Paula Wetzel at pwetzel@affirma.com or at www.affirmaconsulting.com.

About Affirma

Affirma is an award-winning full-service technology consultancy based out of Bellevue, WA with over 400 employees worldwide. Affirma offers expertise in Business Intelligence Consulting, SharePoint Consulting, Infrastructure Consulting, Cloud Consulting, Azure Consulting, Custom Software Development, and Visual Design Consulting. Affirma also has Marketing Automation Consultants and eCommerce Experts that can help clients increase their leads and revenue. Affirma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Salesforce Partner, and a NetSuite Partner. We focus on delivering true, measurable business value to our clients. We have a passion for customer satisfaction and are dedicated to delivering dependable and reliable solutions that exceed client expectations. Affirma was recently recognized as an Inc. 5000 company. Affirma also has locations in Bellevue, WA (HQ), Reno, NV, Los Angeles, CA, Dublin, Ireland, and Ahmedabad, India.

