Affirmed Housing Grand Opens 160 Affordable Apartment Homes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Affirmed Housing will host a Grand Opening celebration for Stella and Bluewater, two new affordable housing communities located in the Grantville community of San Diego. Located at 6121 Fairmount Avenue, the 9:30am Grand Opening will draw the attendance of numerous elected officials, including: California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, California State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, San Diego City Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego City Councilman Scott Sherman. Helping address a state-wide affordable housing shortage, Stella and Bluewater are highly-anticipated developments, particularly for 160 of San Diego's most vulnerable individuals and families.

"These two projects bring our strategy to reduce homelessness full circle with several folks moving into these new apartments after getting the help they needed at one of the City's bridge shelters," Mayor Faulconer said. "We've overseen the largest expansion of homeless services in City history over the past couple years and now we're seeing those investments pay off with people getting off the street and into permanent housing."

Adjacent to each other, Stella and Bluewater are located within a half-mile of the Grantville Trolley stop, and close to grocery stores, restaurants, and healthcare services. Stella features a mix of 80 studios and one-bedroom supportive housing apartment homes for formerly homeless individuals or those with special needs. Located at 4304 Twain Ave, Stella offers on-site services to residents through its partners, Interfaith Community Services and the VA. Bluewater consists of 80 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for low-income households earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Bluewater, located at 6121 Fairmount Ave, features on-site management, energy-efficient appliances, and airy common areas.

James Silverwood, President of Affirmed Housing, states, "We are excited to celebrate the completion of Stella and Bluewater here in San Diego. Now more than ever, it is critical that we provide high quality housing that is affordable, attainable, and honors the dignity of its residents."

Affirmed Housing's development partners include: IVY Landscape Architects, Suffolk, Studio E Architects, Kettler Leweck Engineering, NEXUS for Affordable Housing, Interfaith Community Services, and Solari Enterprises. Funding Partners include: Boston Capital, California Community Reinvestment Corporation, US Bank, The City of San Diego, The San Diego Housing Commission, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development/Housing and Community Development, Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF), The Regional Task Force on the Homeless, and Century Housing.

"Suffolk is proud to have contributed to the building of Stella and Bluewater in partnership with Affirmed Housing and The San Diego Housing Commission, bringing affordable and supportive housing to San Diego," said Tom Donohue, President and General Manager, Suffolk Southern California. "We are committed to the communities we serve and strive to deliver quality, timeliness and innovation with each project so that we may continue to play a vital role in the development of this beautiful, vibrant city."

Affirmed Housing

Headquartered in San Diego, Affirmed Housing is dedicated to improving and sustaining the viability of California through the development of affordable housing. The company aims at enhancing communities and our environment by building dynamic, professionally-managed, high-quality green multifamily housing. Areas of expertise include site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation, and marketing. Affirmed also has extensive knowledge in public finance, low-income housing tax credit acquisition, and tax-exempt bond financing. The company has financed over $1.4 billion in affordable development, with 4,100 units developed or under development in 53 communities. For more information, visit www.affirmedhousing.com.

Suffolk

Suffolk is a national building contractor with $4 billion in annual revenue and offices in Boston, New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. We service clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, federal government, gaming, aviation and commercial. Suffolk's vision is to "transform the construction experience by building smart." Our strong culture of innovation, combined with the most advanced tools such as virtual design and construction (VDC), virtual reality technologies and lean construction principles, is revolutionizing our industry and redefining what it means to be a builder. For more information, visit http://www.suffolk.com and/or follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr, YouTube and Instagram.

