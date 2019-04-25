Affirmed Housing to Break Ground on Della Rosa, Serving Orange County's Chronically Homeless and Low-Income Households

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Affirmed Housing will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Della Rosa, a new housing community serving individuals experiencing chronic homelessness and households with low income. Located at 14800 Beach Boulevard in Westminster, CA, the 9am ceremony will feature speakers: Supervisor Andrew Do, County of Orange; Mayor Tri Da, City of Westminster; Councilmember Sergio Contreras, City of Westminster; and James Silverwood, President & CEO Affirmed Housing, among others. Della Rosa will provide much needed affordable housing and help address the homeless crisis facing much of Orange County.

Della Rosa will be comprised of four, two- and three-story buildings running north to south along Beach Boulevard on a .66-acre site. The project features 50 apartments, with 25 studios designated as permanent supportive housing units serving chronically homeless individuals, and 25 one- and two-bedroom units set aside for small families earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Designed by Dahlin Group, each building's second floor is set back from the street with uniquely-placed design features that catch the eye. A $17.9-million development, Della Rosa's funding partners include the City of Westminster, the County of Orange, U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, US Bank, and the California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC). Della Rosa is anticipated to open for occupancy in Fall 2020 and is currently building its waitlist.

James Silverwood, President of Affirmed Housing, states, "Beyond providing affordable and permanent supportive housing, Della Rosa will renew a blighted section of a highly visible thoroughfare, helping to spur economic development in the region. It's our privilege to be developing the first homeless housing in the City of Westminster, honoring the City's commitment to its most vulnerable residents."

