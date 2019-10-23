Affirmed Networks Achieves Another Industry First: Delivers UnityCloud 5GC Solution on AWS

ACTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks today delivered another industry first, the successful demonstration of the company's UnityCloud™ 5G Core solution on AWS. This latest achievement allows Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to focus on delivering innovative services to their customers rather than on the operations of running a data center supporting a next-gen virtualized network.

Affirmed is now able to deliver the world's most effective, cloud-native 5GC network solution over the proven, robust AWS cloud services. As a result, operators can accelerate innovation and enhance their competitive advantage by delivering advanced services over a scalable 5G Core.

"The arrival of 5G presents operators with a significant opportunity to embrace digital transformation and change how networks are deployed and operated, while also creating new experiences, services, and revenue streams that have the potential to drive business growth," said Ashwin Moranganti, Affirmed Networks' Vice president, Product Management and Marketing. "The operators that most effectively capitalize on this opportunity will be those that focus on what they do best. This is why we are seeing interest from innovative operators in leveraging hybrid cloud, as it allows them to accelerate innovation without having to focus on the complexity of data center operations."

Affirmed UnityCloud significantly improves network economics by converging 'Any G,' including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and wireline core on to one unified core. This eliminates the need for CSPs to maintain parallel legacy networks and allows them to quickly create and deploy new consumer, enterprise, and IoT services.

The 5G core running on a trusted hybrid cloud such as AWS represents an ideal solution for operators. By leveraging Affirmed UnityCloud on AWS unique hybrid cloud, CSPs can now easily orchestrate the control and user plane. This allows them to centralize control plane by placing its workload in the AWS regional cloud, and distributing user planes by moving user planes closer to the user at the network or enterprise edge via AWS Outposts. As a result, CSPs gain the best user experience with the highest performance, ultra-low latencies, and lowest possible TCO.

This approach provides CSPs with the flexibility to design and deploy hybrid clouds in a wide variety of on-prem or public cloud-based models. As a result, CSPs can accelerate innovation by providing developers with the same infrastructure, services, and APIs that will support the service when it is delivered. This enables CSPs to:

Build an application once, and deploy via the cloud or on-premises, significantly decreasing the amount of custom software required, increasing developer velocity.

Eliminate custom environments that must be deployed, operated, and monitored, reducing operational complexity and risk.

Access a vast ecosystem of AWS developers allowing the development of new compelling applications that will help monetize 5G investments.

As such, CSPs are able to reap the benefits of digital transformation by focusing on their core competencies. Operators also benefit from AWS' global reach that allows them to quickly and easily expand into new markets and geographies to drive revenue growth without increasing complexity.

Affirmed UnityCloud is a web-scale, cloud-native 5G innovation platform that helps CSPs to quickly create and deploy new consumer, enterprise, and IoT services. With UnityCloud, operators can deploy new services in weeks versus months, which allows them to rapidly respond to market demands and compete more effectively. UnityCloud's true microservice architecture enables automated fine-grained slicing so the solution can be tailored to the disparate needs of individual enterprises, applications, and use cases to support a wide range of new service offerings.

UnityCloud is currently engaged in several trials with tier one operators globally that are building 5G Standalone (SA) networks.

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based solutions are enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. CSPs have deployed Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks. For more information, please visit www.affirmednetworks.com.

SOURCE Affirmed Networks

Related Links

http://www.affirmednetworks.com

