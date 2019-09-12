Affirmed Networks Appoints Anand Krishnamurthy to President and COO

ACTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, the leader in virtualized mobile networks, today announced it has promoted Anand Krishnamurthy to President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Hassan Ahmed, Affirmed's Chairman and CEO. A member of the group that founded Affirmed Networks nine years ago, Anand brings an intimate understanding of the business that will be critical in guiding the company's growth as it continues to help its 100+ customers prepare for the arrival of 5G.

A 20-year veteran of the telecommunications industry, Anand brings a combination of deep technical and business expertise as the company leads the transformation of mobile networks toward cloud-native architectures that will be the foundation for new 5G services. In his new role, Anand will direct all operational decisions, while driving alignment and cohesion across the functional areas that now report directly to him.

"As one of the founding members of Affirmed Networks, Anand has been key to helping us achieve our current leadership position," said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and CEO, Affirmed Networks. "Having grown our engineering organization from a handful of engineers to one of the most talented in the industry, Anand has a deep understanding of the unique requirements and characteristics of virtualized mobile networks. Throughout his time with us he has gained an in-depth knowledge of the business, the trust of our customers and the respect of his team. All of this makes him ideally-suited for his new role where he will be focused on ensuring continued growth during this critical time for our company, and our industry."

"Since its inception, Affirmed Networks has been on the leading edge of one of the most important transformations our industry has ever seen," said Anand Krishnamurthy, Affirmed's President and COO. "We have been fortunate to have a world-class engineering team with a sharp focus on the needs of our customers as they completely redefine the way services will be delivered over 5G virtualized networks. I look forward to this expanded role, and to driving growth as we continue to support our customers."

Throughout his career Anand has held several technical and managerial roles within leading companies in the telecommunications industry including roles at Airvana, Ascend Communications, Cascade Communications, and Lucent Technologies. He holds degrees from the Birla Institute of Science and Technology and from Boston University.

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based webscale solutions enable operators to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. Operators deploy Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars and more. Affirmed solutions enable operators to enhance the network experience while achieving as much as a 90% reduction in operational costs. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks and provide industry-leading performance and scale coupled with unmatched service agility, accelerating new service innovation, creation, and delivery. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.

