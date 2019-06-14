Affirmed Networks Delivers VMware-Based 5G Mobile Core Solution

ACTON, Mass., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, Inc., the leader in virtualized mobile networks announced today that it will deliver the industry's first 5G Mobile Core solution validated for VMware that enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to rapidly deploy 5G services on a multi-cloud infrastructure. As part of this news, VMware was announced as Affirmed's preferred platform for 5G solutions. The solution includes the VMware vCloud NFV OpenStack Edition and Affirmed Networks suite of virtualized mobile core solutions.

Affirmed Networks, the pioneer of network virtualization, is at the forefront of innovation that automates multi-cloud solutions for MNOs. This reference solution leverages technologies from both companies that enable service providers to rapidly create network services that scale to unprecedented levels of granularity for the enterprise, consumer and IoT network verticals. The reference solution includes the Affirmed virtualized portfolio of solutions running on VMware cloud infrastructure, allowing customized and differentiated services to be created and deployed quickly.

"Operators face the daunting task of both transforming legacy networks to cloud architectures and deploying cloud-native applications, to serve the needs of their customers. VMware's Telco Cloud platform with Affirmed's virtualized mobile core solutions delivers a solution that greatly simplifies this transformation," said Dr. Hassan Ahmed, President and CEO of Affirmed Networks. "Affirmed Networks is looked to by Mobile Operators as a trusted strategic advisor, leveraging our experience in their transformation journey and, as part of that journey, we note the importance of VMware's multi-cloud strategy. We will continue to work with select technology leaders to deliver uncompromising, high quality technology solutions to serve the needs of our customers."

Affirmed Networks' virtualized software architecture includes vEPC, Gi (Gateway-internet) value-added services, network slicing, automation, virtual probing, analytics, and assurance. VMware's Telco Cloud framework combines its NFV infrastructure with other components of its multi-cloud architecture providing robust container orchestration, operations management, security, and service assurance. These capabilities allow service providers to deploy a high performance, predictable telco stack for building and managing their 5G networks.

"Customers are increasingly adopting Affirmed Networks solutions on the VMware Telco Cloud as the foundation of their network modernization and 5G enablement. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, and have helped service providers transition to a virtualized webscale and cloud native Telco Cloud foundation that can provide uniformity across network and IT," said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president, strategy and corporate development and general manager, Telco NFV Group at VMware. "VMware looks forward to working with leading companies like Affirmed to help service providers maximize the benefits of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization and open new business opportunities."

Today, Affirmed Networks has more than 100 customers across five continents, including some of the world's largest and most innovative operators.

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based solutions are enabling operators to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. Operators have deployed Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars and more. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks. For more information, please visit www.affirmednetworks.com .

