Affirmed Networks Establishes New Industry Performance Benchmark for 4G & 5G Networks

Building on a track record of innovation, Affirmed Networks is delivering the highest performing vEPC in the market that is deployed in over 80 customers across the globe. As network operators transform existing 4G networks the need to continually improve performance and scalability has become a key business imperative. With the arrival of 5G, this need becomes even more pronounced in order to serve the bandwidth demands of 5G applications and services.

Testing was conducted with real-world deployment call models supporting high bandwidth, consumer edge applications over Affirmed's latest software release (supporting CUPS, 5G NR, automated service provisioning, network slicing, and integrated virtual probe capabilities). Results of the test include:

Processor vEPC Throughput vEPC Throughput with 100% Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Intel Xeon Platinum processor-based server 150Gbps 100Gbps Intel Xeon Gold processor-based server 120Gbps 80Gbps

The testing validated linear scaling of the architecture and with each new generation of processor technology, Affirmed Networks will continue to establish throughput benchmarks beyond 150 Gbps. As a result, operators can experience significant reductions in both capex and opex. Full details of the study, methodology and configuration can be found at: https://www.affirmednetworks.com/intel-affirmed-test-report/

"In delivering the industry's first, and market leading vEPC solution, our focus has been to provide operators with a flexible architecture capable of reducing costs and driving new revenue streams," said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and CEO, Affirmed Networks. "We continually leverage the latest advances in technology to deliver a level of performance that is unmatched in the industry. This is critical to ensuring our customers will have the best platform to capitalize on the delivery of the new applications and services in the years to come."

Driving Innovation

Delivering the first commercially-ready, fully-virtualized mobile network more than seven years ago, Affirmed Networks vEPC has more than 80 customers, and has become the foundation of some of the world's largest, and most complex mobile networks. In addition to their vEPC, Affirmed innovation includes advances in network slicing, automation, virtual probes, virtual GiLAN services and real-time analytics. These innovations are driven by a relentless focus on customer needs, a world-class development organization and a rich ecosystem of technology partners.

The performance testing outlined in the report was completed in consultation with Intel, and included the participation of DellEMC, and Spirent, who provided the hardware (servers) and test equipment, respectively.

Spirent provided its Landslide mobility infrastructure validation platform which Affirmed used to test vEPC performance under extreme loading conditions. In addition, Landslide's Fireball High Performance Data option generated massive volumes of UDP, TCP, HTTP and HTTPS data traffic to validate vEPC throughput performance at more than 150 Gbps per server.

