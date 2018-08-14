Affirmed Networks Launches Industry's First "Mobile Network as Service" Offering Available on Amazon Web Services

ACTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, a leader in virtualized mobile networks, today announced that its virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is now available to mobile operators on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Affirmed Networks' "Mobile Network as a Service" solution enables Mobile Operators to quickly and economically deliver both 4G and 5G services over a scalable cloud infrastructure without requiring excessive capital investments.

Cloud-based virtualized networks represent a new architecture for mobile network operators that provide superior flexibility, scalability, and performance over traditional hardware-based networks. Today, operators across the world are transforming their networks to leverage the power of this software-based approach that will serve as the foundation for 5G, enabling an accelerated ability to deliver new innovative mobile services and cost effectively scale their networks.

The availability of Affirmed Networks' vEPC on AWS significantly lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) to deliver next-generation mobile services. With vEPC, operators can deliver differentiated services, such as IoT/M2M services, enterprise data services, MVNO wholesale services, 4G and 5G services, without costly data center or network infrastructure investments. The cloud offering accelerates an operator's ability to deliver new services, reducing overall time to market and enabling faster onboarding of subscribers. AWS's global reach allows operators to quickly and easily expand into new markets and geographies to drive revenue growth without increasing complexity.

By taking advantage of the Affirmed cloud native vEPC relationship with AWS, mobile operators have the flexibility to add or eliminate resources as needed, only paying for what is needed, providing new levels of efficiency.

"The industry has realized that to keep pace with the explosion of data growth a new approach is required," said Amit Tiwari, Affirmed Networks' Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Systems Engineering. "Cloud-based mobile network architectures are providing operators with unprecedented network flexibility. With the ability to now access AWS as part of a "Mobile Network as a Service" solution, operators gain the ability to easily and cost-effectively scale their networks and their business across geographies and networks that were previously out of reach. With this evolution in networking, they can provide new, innovative, and extremely cost-effective services for end customers."

Bertrand Salomon, Deputy CEO of Transatel, global IoT cellular connectivity enabler, long-time client of Affirmed Networks solutions and Standard Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) said, "Cloud-based, virtualized architectures make it possible for us to embrace a new breed of business models to serve enterprise and consumer subscribers globally. Leveraging Affirmed Networks' industry-leading, web-scale mobile core solution on AWS is proving to be a game-changer. We're now able to cost-effectively expand into new markets in an 'on demand' manner, and thus accommodate rapid changes in dimensioning to follow growth. This new architecture is enhancing our ability to deliver innovative new service offerings."

Today, Affirmed Networks has more than 80 customers across five continents, including some of the world's largest and most innovative operators.

Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the world's top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is engaged in many trials worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.

As the leading European MVNE/A (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler/Aggregator), Transatel has, since its inception in 2000, launched over 150 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) and built a strong expertise in Machine-to Machine connectivity, before entering the Internet of Things arena in 2014. Today, the company offers an unparalleled cellular solution for global, multi-local data connectivity with eSIM capabilities for the IoT, addressing the connected car, connected objects, and embedded connectivity markets. www.transatel.com

