Affirmed Networks selected by Orange International Carriers to deliver Carrier-Grade Wi-Fi Roaming to Mobile Operators Worldwide

ACTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, the leader in virtualized mobile networks, announced today that Orange International Carriers has selected Affirmed's virtualized Wi-Fi Gateway solution to support its planned rollout of Wi-Fi data roaming services. One of the world's most recognized brands in security, data, mobility and voice services, Orange will leverage the new Wi-Fi data roaming services to connect "underserved" mobile areas such as airplanes, cruise ships and other remote locations where mobile coverage is physically impractical.

Wi-Fi roaming has become increasingly important to carriers as they look to improve and connect mobile devices over different wireless technologies in new, cost-effective ways. With Wi-Fi data roaming, for example, a mobile carrier can ensure that a voice call or data session continues uninterrupted as a subscriber moves between mobile and Wi-Fi coverage. Affirmed's virtualized Wi-Fi Gateway solution will allow Orange International to securely connect its 4G/LTE network to both trusted and untrusted Wi-Fi networks for seamless mobile experiences. This includes both SIM-based devices (e.g., smartphones), in home networks and standard clearing and settlements services.

"Our decision to partner with Affirmed Networks was based on their ability to deliver a secure, virtualized solution for Carrier Wi-Fi networks. Our customers continue to seek services that provide low-cost data access when roaming – on land, in the air or at sea - and the utilization of Wi-Fi technology, provided by partners like Affirmed, allow us to provide a global Wi-Fi footprint as a carrier grade service with managed access, session control, core network integration and flexible billing models, including standard Wi-Fi mode based clearing and settlement," mentioned Jean-Bernard Willem, Senior Vice President Marketing & Development, International Carriers, Orange

Affirmed's virtualized Wi-Fi Gateway solution will enable Orange International to capitalize on new revenue opportunities by delivering secure, seamless mobile experiences over trusted Wi-Fi networks. For its initial rollout, Orange will deliver higher quality mobile connectivity within traditional, "difficult-coverage" areas.

"The transformation of mobile networks has created opportunities for innovative communications service providers to embrace new business models and revenue streams," said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Affirmed Networks. "Leveraging Wi-Fi as a strategic solution for delivering cost-effective roaming services is an example of how operators like Orange are deploying virtualized architectures to improve the customer experience and the bottom-line. We are excited to expand our partnership with Orange and to enable them to monetize and manage the accelerating data growth they are experiencing in their network."

Affirmed Networks' Wi-Fi Gateway solution offers Evolved Packet Data Gateway (ePDG) and Trusted Wi-Fi Access Gateway (TWAG) functionality enabling virtualized Wi-Fi access, more revenue opportunities and a better subscriber experience with a seamlessly integrated, fully virtualized, and uniquely engineered solution to deliver the highest levels of performance. The combination of Wi-Fi with cellular services on a single platform allows operators unified RAN (Radio Access Network) access for mobile services and allows fixed and mobile operators to expand their network coverage, add new services, such as Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi), and improve the overall consumer experience.

Today, Affirmed Networks has more than 100 customers across five continents, including some of the world's largest and most innovative operators.

Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the world's top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is engaged in many trials worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.

