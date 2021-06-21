Affirming Youth Foundation Celebrates Child Tax Credit Awareness Day

For those with children, the American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and raised the age limit from 16 to 17. All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent (also called Head of Household).

"The Child Tax Credit provides families the access, resources, and tools they need to support their families financially," said Jonathan Spikes, Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc.'s Founder and Executive Director. "This year, especially, families require financial stability and security to help recoup what was lost due to COVID19."

Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc. currently works with community-based organizations across Liberty City to deliver education and outreach activities on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The activities will strengthen efforts to increase EITC claims, reduce child maltreatment, foster positive health outcomes, reduce health care costs, reduce poverty, and enhance the economic stability of many hard-working families.

"I am extremely grateful for President Biden's American Rescue Plan because of its ability to empower families in the communities of Liberty City and beyond," said Spikes.

The Child Tax Credit, which benefits people with low to moderate income, has been known to improve the health and economic outcomes of families. If you've filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or if you signed up to receive a stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service, you will get this tax relief automatically. You do not need to sign up or take any action. For more information visit www.ChildTaxCredit.gov.

Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization with the vision to curate safe spaces for youth to address their traumatic experiences and discover their strengths. Our mission is to provide trauma-informed services that meet the educational, emotional, physical, and mental health needs of youth and their families. Through Affirming YOUth's PROJECT ACES, we also aim to serve low-income working families disproportionately at risk for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including racial and ethnic minority families in the greater Liberty City community in Miami, FL.

