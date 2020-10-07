Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc., Awarded $1.35 Million To Fight Financial Insecurity In Miami's Black Community

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Minority Health (OMH), awarded Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc. (AYF) $1.35 Million under the Community-based Approaches to Strengthening Economic Supports for Working Families initiative. The grant will allow AYF to fight financial insecurities in communities that have often been left out of economic opportunities that enable families to thrive.

"This grant will give families the access, resources, and tools they need to support their families financially," said Jonathan Spikes, AYF Founder, and Executive Director. "This year, especially, families require financial stability and security to help recoup what was lost due to COVID19."

The grant will support PROJECT ACES (Affirming Children through Economic Supports), a three-year initiative designed to work with community-based organizations across Liberty City to deliver education and outreach activities on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The activities will strengthen efforts to increase EITC claims, reduce child maltreatment, foster positive health outcomes, reduce health care costs, reduce poverty, and enhance the economic stability of many hard-working families.

"I am extremely grateful that we can work with the Office of Minority Health to help empower families in this great community," said Spikes.

The EITC, a benefit for working people with low to moderate-income, has been known to improve the health and economic outcomes of families. Many of these families were disproportionately at risk for adverse childhood experiences because of their lack of access and care. The Office of Minority Health (OMH) is dedicated to improving the health of racial and ethnic minority populations through the development of health policies and programs that will help eliminate health disparities.

For more information, reach out to [email protected] or visit us at www.affirmingyouth.org

For more information about OMH, please visit https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/

ABOUT US

Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization with the vision to curate safe spaces for youth to address their traumatic experiences and discover their strengths. Our mission is to provide trauma-informed services that meet the educational, emotional, physical, and mental health needs of youth and their families.

