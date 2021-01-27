Affle announces the global launch of Appnext OOBE platform powered by the acquisition of DiscoverTech

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries ("Affle"), today announced the global launch of the Appnext Out of Box Experience (OOBE) platform powered by the acquisition of Business Assets of DiscoverTech Limited (registered in Israel).

OOBE introduces a major consumer touchpoint in the mobile device lifecycle - dynamic app discovery at initial boot or reset of a device (pre-installed apps/wizards) through its integrations with OEMs and MNOs, enabling them to successfully navigate the first experience with their users. Appnext OOBE is designed with a set of capabilities for advertisers to deeply engage with users, placing their apps in front of new as well as existing highly-intent users at a massive scale as they personalize their devices for the first time.

Affle's Appnext platform is the leading independent mobile discovery platform providing over 5B daily app recommendations worldwide via 20+ on-device daily interactions that integrate seamlessly with the users' daily mobile journey. With this addition, Appnext will now provide end-to-end discovery solutions via its self-serve advertising platform to alter the way users discover apps while further strengthening Affle's vernacular reach.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle said, "We have fortified our Affle2.0 strategy leveraging strategic opportunities to drive consistent growth momentum, augment global market leadership and bring world-class technology capabilities together. Appnext OOBE platform powers an integrated vernacular on-device consumer experience and strengthens our ecosystem connect with advertisers, OEMs and MNOs across India, global emerging markets in general and Africa in particular."

Talking about it, Elad Natanson, CEO of Appnext commented, "Appnext's OOBE solution adds an essential part to our powered mobile journey and strengthens our strategic moat as an end-to-end self-serve mobile advertising platform like no other company in the market. It marks an additional milestone in our mission to accelerate app discovery and transforms the relationship a consumer has with mobile and service provider, enabling always connected and immersive experiences throughout the device lifetime. We are committed to accelerating our reach to over 10 billion connected devices globally by 2030 enabling personalized consumer journeys at significant scale."

Dekel Boni, CEO of DiscoverTech noted, "We are excited to join forces with Affle to strategically strengthen our complementing platforms and create a leading one-of-a-kind engagement model for the advertisers. Our technology powers the first interaction a user has with his new device, upon activation, and we are proud to become a part of Appnext's complete app discovery offering."

About Affle

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. While Affle's Consumer platform is used by online & offline companies for measurable mobile advertising, its Enterprise platform helps offline companies to go online through platform-based app development, enablement of O2O commerce and through its customer data platform.

Affle (India) Limited successfully completed its IPO in India and now trades on the stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE). Affle Holdings is the Singapore based promoter for Affle (India) Limited, and its investors include Microsoft, D2C (An NTT DoCoMo, Dentsu & NTT Advertising JV), Itochu, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others.

For more information visit www.affle.com

For further queries, you may contact - [email protected]

About Appnext

Appnext (An Affle Company) is an app discovery platform offering the only recommendation engine encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers over 5 billion daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users' daily mobile journey. Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs and app developers, Appnext creates a new discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints, utilizing its 'Timeline' technology that predicts the app users are likely to utilize next. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used.

For more information, visit https://www.appnext.com/

Contact:

Media Contact

Orit Sharon

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Appnext; Affle