AFFOA Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Bedford, Massachusetts

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America marks new chapter in advanced textile innovation at state-of-the-art facility.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Inc. (AFFOA), a national leader in advanced textile innovation and Manufacturing USA Institute, proudly celebrated the opening of its new headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 135 South Road, Bedford, Massachusetts. The event brought industry leaders, government partners, academic institutions, and startup innovators together to mark this milestone in AFFOA's mission to accelerate textile technology and manufacturing breakthroughs to safeguard the nation, advance industry, and improve quality of life.

"Our new facility enables AFFOA to expand its technical development capabilities, better serve the US advanced textile ecosystem, and create an environment to inspire the next generation of innovators," shared Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D., CEO of AFFOA. "We are grateful to our members and partners who attended and are looking forward to leveraging this new space as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and workforce development."

Distinguished Speakers Headline the Celebration

The ceremony featured remarks from a distinguished group of leaders at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and textile innovation:

Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D., CEO of AFFOA, welcomed attendees and spoke to the organization's continued commitment to driving innovation in functional fabrics and positioning the United States as a global leader in advanced textile technology.

Lily Fitzgerald, Director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, spoke to the importance of AFFOA's work within the broader Massachusetts advanced manufacturing landscape and the critical role the institute plays in supporting the Commonwealth's innovation economy.

Eric Evans, Ph.D., Chair of the AFFOA Board of Directors, Director Emeritus of MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and Professor of Practice and Senior Fellow at MIT, offered inspiring remarks on the transformative potential of advanced textiles and the vision that drives AFFOA's work at the intersection of technology, defense, and everyday life.

A Showcase of Innovation

Following the ribbon cutting, guests toured AFFOA's new state-of-the-art facilities, gaining firsthand insight into the organization's extensive end-to-end development capabilities and technical expertise. The tour provided a compelling window into cutting-edge research and development in functional fabrics and wearable technologies, showcasing the breadth and depth of innovation across the U.S. Advanced Textiles ecosystem.

A Broad Coalition of Industry, Academia, Government, and National Security Leaders

The event drew an impressive cross-section of stakeholders from across the innovation ecosystem, reflecting the wide-ranging impact of AFFOA's work across sectors.

Industry and academic representatives in attendance included leaders from MIT, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, Puma, Shark Ninja, E Ink Corporation, Boston Engineering, Draper Knitting, and many more — underscoring the vibrant partnerships that define AFFOA's collaborative approach to innovation.

Government officials representing elected leaders at the federal and local levels were also in attendance, including:

Laura Byman, representing the Office of Senator Elizabeth Warren

Michael Massiwer, representing the Office of Senator Edward Markey

Tom Arsenault, representing the Office of Congressman Seth Moulton

Selectman Terence Parker, representing the Town of Bedford

Their presence reflects the strong government support for AFFOA's mission and its significance to both the local community and the nation's advanced manufacturing strategy.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of War, including the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army, were also in attendance, demonstrating the critical role advanced textiles play in national defense and military readiness.

About AFFOA:

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) is a nonprofit innovation organization and a Manufacturing USA Institute accelerating textile technology and manufacturing breakthroughs that safeguard the nation, advance industry, and improve quality of life. AFFOA fulfills its mission by (1) advancing transformative technologies, (2) connecting a dynamic domestic advanced Fabric Innovation Network, and (3) inspiring and educating the workforce of the future. Through its role as a trusted convener, engineering collaborator, and technology development partner, AFFOA brings together industry, academia, startups and government to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of advanced fiber fabric-enabled solutions. Discover more at affoa.org.

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Inc. (AFFOA), a national leader in advanced textile innovation and a Manufacturing USA institute, marked the opening of its new headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 135 South Road in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Contact Information:

AFFOA

Joshua Rapoza

Director of Marketing and Communications

508.558.6682

[email protected]

SOURCE AFFOA