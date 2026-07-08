AFFOA Launches a Chemical Protective Textiles Challenge Sponsored by CPE CBRND Through SPARK to Accelerate Next-Generation Protective Materials

New national challenge seeks advanced textile solutions from industry and innovators that improve protection against hydrofluoric acid (HF), and jet/rocket fuel hazards while accelerating innovation for future warfighter protective systems.

BEDFORD, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) today announced the launch of the Chemical Protective Textile Challenge, a nationwide initiative sponsored by the Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND) through its SPARK innovation incubator and administered by AFFOA. The challenge is designed to identify commercially available and high technology readiness level (TRL) textile-based materials capable of providing enhanced protection against hydrofluoric acid (HF), jet fuel, rocket fuel, and related operational hazards while maintaining the durability, flexibility, manufacturability, and comfort required for next-generation protective systems.

Material manufacturers, textile companies, startups, universities, research institutions, and other innovators are encouraged to participate by attending Industry Day on August 4, 2026, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where attendees will gain firsthand insight into the operational need, hear directly from government technical experts and operational end users, network, and participate in optional private pitch sessions to present their advanced material solutions.

"Protecting the Warfighter requires continuously identifying and advancing innovative materials that can address evolving operational threats," said Dr. Sasha Stolyarov, CEO of AFFOA. "Through this challenge, AFFOA is bringing together innovators, manufacturers, government stakeholders, and operational end users to accelerate the evaluation of promising textile technologies. By combining our national innovation ecosystem with technical expertise and manufacturing knowledge, we can help identify solutions with the greatest potential to strengthen future chemical protective systems and reduce risk for warfighters when facing HF acid, gas and fuel hazards."

Industry Day Provides Opportunities to Showcase Solutions and Engage with Challenge Stakeholders

The in-person Industry Day is designed to provide prospective participants with a deeper understanding of the challenge while creating opportunities for direct engagement with key stakeholders.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

Learn about the operational challenges driving the need for improved chemical protective materials.

Hear directly from CPE CBRND representatives, technical experts, and operational end users.

Participate in optional private pitch sessions to showcase their material solution(s).

Display material samples and engage with government stakeholders during the networking session.

Gain valuable insight that can strengthen their official challenge submission.

Participation in Industry Day is strongly encouraged but is not required to compete in the challenge.

Accelerating the Discovery and Transition of Advanced Textile Technologies

Following Industry Day, participants will submit Candidate Material Information and Sample Packages for technical evaluation by a panel composed of AFFOA, government, industry, and operational subject matter experts.

Up to three semifinalists will each receive a $5,000 prize award and advance to an independent testing and validation phase, where their materials will be evaluated against challenge performance objectives. Following testing and final evaluation, one Challenge Winner will receive an additional $5,000 prize award.

Beyond prize funding, participants have the opportunity to gain valuable visibility with government stakeholders, receive independent technical evaluation of their technologies, and contribute to the advancement of next-generation protective materials supporting future defense capabilities.

This Challenge aligns with AFFOA's mission to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced textiles that address critical defense needs. As Challenge Administrator, AFFOA will leverage its nationwide Fabric Innovation Network and technical expertise to identify promising technologies, engage innovators from across the advanced textile ecosystem, coordinate technical evaluations and independent material testing, and support the identification of solutions with strong transition potential. The challenge demonstrates AFFOA's ability to rapidly connect government needs with commercial innovation through a structured process that combines technology scouting, technical assessment, stakeholder engagement, and manufacturing expertise.

Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to review the Challenge Guidebook and register for Industry Day.

Participation Resources

Challenge Details, Submission Deadlines and Guidebook:

https://affoa.org/chemical-protective-textiles-challenge/

Industry Day Information, Registration and Private Pitch Sign-Up:

https://affoa.org/Industryday

For additional information regarding eligibility, submission requirements, deadlines, or Industry Day, please visit the Challenge webpage or contact the AFFOA Challenge team at [email protected].

About AFFOA

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) is a nonprofit innovation organization and a Manufacturing USA Institute accelerating textile technology and manufacturing breakthroughs that safeguard the nation, advance industry, and improve quality of life. AFFOA fulfills its mission by (1) advancing transformative technologies, (2) connecting a dynamic domestic advanced Fabric Innovation Network, and (3) inspiring and educating the workforce of the future. Through its role as a trusted convener, engineering collaborator, and technology development partner, AFFOA brings together industry, academia, startups, and government to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of advanced fiber fabric-enabled solutions. Discover more at affoa.org.

About CPE CBRND and SPARK

The Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND) is responsible for advancing and delivering integrated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense capabilities that enable the Joint Force to operate effectively in contested environments. Through its SPARK innovation incubator, CPE CBRND collaborates with industry, academia, and nontraditional innovators to identify and accelerate emerging technologies that address critical capability gaps and strengthen future Warfighter protection.

Contact

Joshua C. Rapoza

Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

508.558.6682

SOURCE AFFOA