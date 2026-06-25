AFFOA Names The Lycra Company, Gentex Corporation, Ecotune, and Macrocycle Technologies as Awardees in its Product Accelerator for Functional Fabrics Program

Four awardees will receive no-cost access to AFFOA's expertise, prototyping, testing, and scale-up capabilities to accelerate advanced textile innovations from lab to market.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFOA (Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Inc.) announced today that The Lycra Company, Gentex Corporation, Ecotune and MacroCycle Technologies have been selected as awardees in the third round of its Product Accelerator for Functional Fabrics (PAFF 3.0) program. The goal of the PAFF 3.0 program is to address critical technical and manufacturing challenges by providing no-cost access to AFFOA's engineering experts, prototyping and testing facilities, manufacturing scale-up capabilities and domestic supply chain network to improve manufacturability and accelerate time to market.

"The caliber of proposals we received for this round of PAFF was remarkable, and selecting just four awardees was no easy task," said AFFOA CEO Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D. "What stood out about The Lycra Company, Gentex Corporation, Ecotune, and MacroCycle was their shared commitment to solving real manufacturing challenges — faster development cycles, improving production efficiency and quality, and scaling more sustainable, high-performance materials. Bridging that gap between innovation and real-world manufacturing is at the heart of what AFFOA does, and we are excited to bring our technical expertise to bear on each of these projects."

The Lycra Company, a global leader in fiber innovation, will partner with AFFOA to integrate virtual garment prototyping into its product development process. In the realms of activewear, athleisure, and performance apparel, physical fit trials traditionally drive validation and are often accompanied by two to three months of lead time. Through PAFF 3.0, The Lycra Company will leverage AFFOA's digital engineering expertise to evaluate and validate three-dimensional garment simulation software for close-to-body applications such as leggings and sports bras. This initiative will supplement live wear trials and accelerate product development and reduce time to market by enabling more rapid, accurate virtual fit and performance assessments. "This partnership with AFFOA connects what we engineer at the fiber level with what consumers experience at the garment level," said Molly Fulin, Product Category Director - Knits, The LYCRA Company. "By exploring how advanced digital prototyping can reflect the stretch and recovery of materials, we have the opportunity to enhance how we develop, validate, and bring high-performance solutions to market."

Gentex Corporation, a longtime leader in protective helmet manufacturing for the U.S. Department of War, will receive AFFOA's assistance in maturing an automation solution for sewing operations. Currently, Gentex produces thousands of helmets per month across its US facilities. Each helmet requires products sewn individually by an operator — a process that is both repetitive and time consuming. Through PAFF 3.0, AFFOA will help advance prototype solutions through larger scale implementations for application across all Gentex sewing cells, driving efficiency, consistency, and worker safety. "The PAFF program is more than a path to automation for Gentex, it is an opportunity to improve safety, efficiency, and consistency across our manufacturing operations. By advancing this technology with AFFOA, we can better support our workforce while maintaining the uncompromising quality and reliability that the U.S. warfighter expects from every Gentex helmet." Mike Turek, Chief Operating Officer, Gentex Corporation.

Ecotune, a material innovation startup, will leverage AFFOA's expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its fully bio-based, plastic-free textile coatings designed to replace high-carbon footprint materials like polyurethane and PVC. Backed by five years of NSF- and EPA-supported research, Ecotune has created a USDA-certified, 100% bio-based coating technology that meets or exceeds key performance metrics — including tensile strength, flex resistance, and abrasion resistance — while achieving projected price parity with conventional coatings. Through PAFF 3.0, Ecotune will draw on AFFOA's knowledge in manufacturing scale-up, process development and the textile supply chain to assess the technology's drop-in compatibility with existing textile manufacturing infrastructure and conduct roll-to-roll pilot scale trials. The project is expected to validate a scalable pathway to commercialization and enable broader adoption of an innovative bio-based coating technology. "Scaling up is vital to bringing innovation to the market and Ecotune having access to the resources of AFFOA will get us there faster and more economically." said Ella Csuka, Founder of Ecotune.

MacroCycle Technologies, a hard tech startup developing a breakthrough textile-to-textile recycling platform, will collaborate with AFFOA to accelerate the commercial readiness of its SolvoGenesis™ platform, which converts post-consumer polyester waste into virgin-quality recycled polyester resin using over 80% less energy than conventional PET production. With global polyester fiber production exceeding 70 million tons annually and less than one percent currently recycled, MacroCycle's breakthrough chemistry purifies and upgrades polyester without degrading performance. Through PAFF 3.0, AFFOA will apply its expertise in textile manufacturing, testing and evaluation, and domestic supply chain development to produce commercial-grade fabric swatches from recycled PET, validate textile-level performance, and connect MacroCycle with domestic supply chain partners, ultimately accelerating market adoption of textile-to-textile recycling technologies and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities. "We're excited to partner with AFFOA and leverage their deep expertise in knitting and weaving to take our MacroTEX resin + yarns to the next level by crafting fabrics for our customers - a critical step in our scaling journey to bring energy- and cost-efficient T2T textiles to major domestic and global markets." Jan-Georg Rosenboom, Ph.D., MacroCycle Co-founder & CTO.

PAFF 3.0 advances AFFOA's mission of accelerating technology maturation and strengthening domestic supply chain resilience by helping companies overcome barriers to commercialization through access to world-class technical expertise and manufacturing resources. Collectively, these awardees reflect the breadth and ambition of what is possible when industry expertise meets AFFOA's hands-on support — and the critical role advanced textiles will play in the future of U.S manufacturing.

About AFFOA:

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) is a nonprofit innovation organization and a Manufacturing USA Institute accelerating textile technology and manufacturing breakthroughs that safeguard the nation, advance industry, and improve quality of life. AFFOA fulfills its mission by (1) advancing transformative technologies, (2) connecting a dynamic domestic advanced Fabric Innovation Network, and (3) inspiring and educating the workforce of the future. Through its role as a trusted convener, engineering collaborator, and technology development partner, AFFOA brings together industry, academia, startups, and government to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of advanced fiber fabric-enabled solutions. Discover more at affoa.org.

About The Lycra Company:

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX® and TACTEL®. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com

About the Gentex Corporation:

With a history of innovation that spans for 130 years, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of products that advance personal protection and situational awareness for global defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel operating in high-performance environments. Our portfolio includes helmet system platforms, hearing protection and communications products, and capability upgrades for defense and security forces sold under the Gentex and Ops-Core brands, as well as PureFlo industrial respiratory protection systems. Privately held, Gentex is headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, and supports its global customers through a worldwide distributor network and facilities in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.gentexcorp.com.

About Ecotune:

Ecotune is a California-based material innovation company developing bio-based textile coatings to replace petroleum-derived polyurethanes with non-toxic and renewable alternatives. Backed by five years of NSF- and EPA-supported research and development, Ecotune has created a technology platform for UDSA-certified 100% bio-based coatings that meet and exceed key performance metrics across strength, flexibility, and durability. Ecotune's innovative textiles can be used across fashion, footwear, interior design, and automotive applications with projected lower cost at scale compared to polyurethane.

About the MacroCycle Technologies:

MacroCycle is an MIT startup that unlocks domestic lowest-cost, high-value textile fiber manufacturing from abundant waste resources. MacroCycle's patented "SolvoGenesis" process uses highly selective chemistry that is able to separate waste polymers and upgrade them directly without the expensive breakdown process most other companies follow, making it 80% more energy-efficient than traditional PET resin production. Their success has been covered by TechCrunch, Forbes and recycling outlets, and they are working with various major supply chain partners to bring T2T recycled textiles to the market.

Contact Information:

AFFOA

Joshua Rapoza

Director of Marketing and Communications

508.558.6682

[email protected]

SOURCE AFFOA