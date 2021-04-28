Affogata Raises $5.5M Seed Funding to Bring the Voice of Consumers to Customer-Obsessed Brands

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affogata , the customer intelligence platform enabling brands to harness data to guarantee their consumers a perfect experience, announced today a $5.5M financing round of seed funding co-led by Mangrove Capital Partners and PICO Venture Partners. Wix Capital and Fiverr Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman, also participated in the funding round.

Affogata's funding comes as the power of the customer's voice is at an all-time high, and understanding the implications on a brand or business has become a strategic priority. The vital need of brands to gain visibility and take action regarding customer sentiment in real-time places Affogata on the fast track to pioneering a new category. Today, a brand's ability to implement customer feedback, effectively monitor, and proactively respond to online communities is an increasingly vital determinant in their success or failure.

"Our ability to provide customer opinions and actionable insights for multiple stakeholders in real-time is a major differentiator for any brand, especially with the continued rise of online communities like Reddit," said Affogata Co-founder and CEO Sharel Omer. "This funding round is a big vote of confidence in our platform and will provide us with the ability to empower countless brands with a robust set of tools to improve their products, strengthen their online presence, and really stand apart when it comes to offering a superior customer experience while maintaining a strong reputation."

Affogata's platform gathers information from an expansive array of open data sources, both about the brand and competitors, and combines this information with data from internal sources to provide actionable insights. The platform's vast array of data sources includes niche sites that have critical importance for specific segments such as gaming forums, fintech communities, and more.

Beyond gathering data, Affogata makes insights and actions accessible to multiple stakeholders in a company, allowing them to collaborate with the same speed as a startup. Marketers, product managers, data analysts, customer success teams, PR teams, and other relevant stakeholders gain access to relevant insights and collaborate on comprehensive solutions. This collaboration empowers proactive product development and marketing operations, adjusting to changing customer needs and market conditions.

The Affogata platform replaces multiple tools that are typically only focused on listening or actions, enabling a high level of automation and proactive responses at the ideal moment, triggered by the data. These responses range from ensuring online communities are free of spammers and bots to detecting anomalies and responding in real-time. Moderators are saved countless hours in manual work, customer support issues are resolved quickly, and customer satisfaction soars.

This new funding will finance the company's future expansion plans, including R&D, customer solutions, and more.

"Affogata is a truly unique company with potential and impact unlike almost any other we've encountered," said Roy Saar of Mangrove Capital Partners. "They've created their own category, customer intelligence, and proven the immense impact that it can have almost from day one with global brands such as Wix and Lemonade, which they've helped make known for their customer-centric approaches. That's a game-changer, and we're excited to invest in this solution to make more brands customer-obsessed."

"Being able to make decisions to improve product development and the customer experience based on expansive, real-time data is now mission-critical and Affogata's product has become a customer intelligence solution for leading global brands," said Claudia De Antoni, Operating Partner at PICO Venture Partners "We're excited to join the Affogata team and look forward to seeing many more brands adopting the kind of customer-first approach their technology enables."

Affogata is the leading customer intelligence platform, enabling brands to harness data that guarantees consumers a perfect experience. The AI-driven technology provides brands with expansive data related to their brand and competitors from across the web, online forums, and internal data sources in real-time. Multiple stakeholders such as marketers, product managers, customer success teams, data analysts, and more enjoy insights based on that data, enabling proactive actions to ensure the perfect customer experience. Affogata was founded in 2019 by Sharel Omer, Ran Margaliot, and Itamar Rogel and works with customer-obsessed brands including Wix, Lemonade, MyHeritage, eToro, Playtika, and more.

