Affordability and Convenience Reign Supreme for UT Southern's New Online Bookstore

PULASKI, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee Southern, formerly known as Martin Methodist College, was founded in 1870 and serves approximately 800 full-time students. The four-year institution officially joined the University of Tennessee system in 2021, making it the first new campus within the system since 1969. The institution offers over 38 areas of study and is located between Chattanooga and Memphis, along Tennessee's southern border.

UT Southern transitioned from managing book sales through their campus store to the online bookstore platform, Akademos, to support the Fall 2022 semester. With the new online platform, students can purchase and sell their textbooks and course materials through a personalized student experience and ship them directly to themselves or to campus for easy pick-up.

"Being a part of the UT System, we have already started to see enrollment increases and the positive impact that being a part of the System has on all our students. The university bookstore not only offers affordable and convenient options for our students, but also creative and innovative solutions," said the University of Tennessee Southern's Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration, Robby Shelton.

The campus store, UTS Bookstore, located at 622 W. Flower Street will continue to offer Firehawks gear including men's and women's clothing, keychains, lanyards, hats, drinkware, graduation regalia, and more.

"Technology-focused initiatives like movement to an online bookstore can offer greater flexibility and enable students to access their required course materials at more competitive prices," said Raj Kaji, CEO of Akademos. "We're looking forward to working with the students, faculty, and administrators at the University of Tennessee Southern and supporting their long-term success."

Akademos

More than just an online bookstore, an Akademos technology-driven solution is the bookstore experience every college and university with unique needs deserves. Whether the bookstore is a service for students or a revenue generator, the platform supports prioritizing textbook affordability with all models including Student Choice, Inclusive Access, Equitable Access, or a combination. All aspects of textbook and course material purchasing and delivery are taken care of so you can focus on what matters - student success. We believe a true partnership provides unmatched customer support along with access to tools and analytics needed to take each student's college experience to the next level. And if you aren't ready to go "all in" with one model, transitioning from IA to EA at your pace is possible with our institution-focused Crawl, Walk, Run, Fly program. Learn more at akademos.com.

University of Tennessee Southern

The University of Tennessee Southern is a public, 4-year institution located near the Southern Tennessee border in Pulaski, TN. The institution joined the University of Tennessee system in 2021. The system consists of campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin, and more.

