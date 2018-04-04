Affordable 4WDing and camping is more popular than ever!

The company started in 2012 and is heading into its 6th year of operation and whilst being a relatively young organization, the knowledge base of the team is grounded with plenty of experience in product development and research to create what is now their industry shaking strategy of providing good quality gear within a very affordable price range. Over the last few years Adventure Kings has single-handedly changed the way that many Australian's camp.



Due to the increased cost of living in major cities across the country, and less disposable income than has been available for decades, an affordable break from the everyday stresses and strains of working life has become the go to choose for many Australian families and young couples.



No matter the style of camping or 4WDing Adventure Kings offers a range of great gear that suits most setups. With recovery gear, cooking equipment, and even performance vehicle upgrades and modifications like Suspension and exhaust systems, more Aussies can now escape the hustle and bustle of city life and get in touch with nature whilst still bringing many of the creature comforts required to make trips away more enjoyable.



Adventure Kings 4WD and camping gear offers many of the same features and quality found with more expensive brands on the market and by selling much larger quantities than the competition for dramatically reduced prices, Adventure Kings is able to offer well designed and performance-oriented gear at incredibly affordable prices.



The recent industry push for budget-oriented camping gear has been reflected through the entire range of gear in the Adventure Kings lineup with Rooftop Tents priced at nearly one third of similar units on the market whilst maintaining comfort, weatherproofing, durability and ease of use, whilst the range of LED Spotlights in the Adventure Kings lineup are around 10 times more affordable than similar performance counterparts on the market.



The affordable price point and feature packed nature of the Kings range has attracted many Aussies who simply cannot afford "the top brands" but desire the functionality and practicality of well-built gear!



Thanks to all the tough work by Adventure Kings, it has come to be that many other brands have had to reduce margins to remain competitive on the Australian market but in doing this have failed to match the reputation for excellent value for money the Adventure Kings brand has always represented.

