Affordable American Insurance (AAI) Announces Hiring of Salvatore Morello as EVP of Agency & Carrier Relations

Former Travelers VP brings 20+ years of P&C expertise to advance AAI's agency and carrier strategy across a national network of 50+ carriers in 40+ states.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable American Insurance (AAI) is pleased to announce that Salvatore Morello has joined the organization as Executive Vice President of Agency & Carrier Relations.

Morello brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the Property & Casualty insurance industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Personal Insurance Field Sales Operations at Travelers Insurance. In that role, Morello led national sales operations and field enablement efforts across seven regions representing approximately $17B in direct written premium.

AAI is proud to welcome Salvatore Morello as Executive Vice President of Agency & Carrier Relations.

Throughout his distinguished career, Morello has demonstrated a proven ability to drive profitable growth, develop strong carrier and agency relationships, and lead high performing teams.

In his EVP role, Morello will lead AAI's agency and carrier strategy, focusing on scaling operations, enhancing partner relationships, and driving consistent, profitable growth across AAI's network. This role is central to AAI's continued expansion and commitment to delivering best-in-class support to its agencies and carrier partners.

"Salvatore's depth of experience, strategic mindset, and track record of execution make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Chris Fernandez, AAI's President & CEO. "We are excited to welcome him as we continue building a differentiated and scalable insurance platform."

"I am extremely excited to join such a distinguished organization and honored to be a part of a leadership team committed to supporting the independent agency distribution channel," said Morello. "I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and am focused on driving long-term profitable growth for both our agents and carrier partners."

AAI continues to invest in top-tier talent as it accelerates nationwide growth and strengthens its position as a nationally leading insurance agency network.

Affordable American Insurance ("AAI") is a scaled insurance agency network platform built to support and grow high-quality independent P&C agencies. Founded in 2005, AAI helps independent agencies thrive as entrepreneurs through its industry-leading platform, including centralized operational, legal, and technology support, access to a national array of carrier appointments, enhanced commission economics, and profit-sharing programs. The platform serves agencies across ~40 states. AAI also operates a Retail Agency Division that writes and services its own book of business through a dedicated support team.

www.insuranceAAI.com

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SOURCE Affordable American Insurance, Inc.