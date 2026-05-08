Affordable American Insurance Appoints Eddie Floyd to Leadership Team as President of Retail Agency Division

With more than 25 years of insurance leadership experience, Eddie will drive AAI's retail agency growth, strengthen operational performance, and support long term profitability through disciplined execution and leadership.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable American Insurance, LLC ("AAI") today announced that Eddie Floyd, CIC, has joined AAI's leadership team as President of its Retail Agency Division. In this role, Floyd will help lead the organization's continued growth while overseeing the performance and expansion of its internal agency platform.

Welcoming Eddie Floyd to AAI as President of the Retail Agency Division

Floyd brings more than 25 years of insurance leadership experience spanning agency operations, sales management and executive roles across national brokerages, regional platforms and entrepreneurial organizations. Throughout his career, he has led multiple turnaround and growth initiatives transforming businesses into high growth, profitable operations.

Most recently, Floyd served as Chief Operating Officer and Partner at The Plexus Groupe, where he played a key role in operational leadership, organizational scaling and diversification of revenue streams. During his tenure, he expanded the firm's strategic offerings while supporting leadership transitions and long-term succession planning. Prior to Plexus, Floyd held senior leadership roles at Relation Insurance Services, Rue Insurance, Kemmons Wilson Companies, and Marsh.

Early in his career, Floyd successfully repositioned and led multiple Marsh offices delivering improved financial performance, team development and market presence. His background also includes experience building sales teams and leading complex integration efforts across multi-location platforms.

"Eddie is a proven builder and leader who brings tremendous operational discipline and growth experience to our leadership team," said Chris Fernandez, President & Chief Executive Officer of AAI. "He understands what it takes to scale people, processes and performance while maintaining culture and accountability. We are thrilled to welcome him to AAI."

As President and a member of AAI's leadership team, Floyd will be responsible for talent development, sales leadership, operational execution, and performance management across the Retail Agency Division. He will work closely with executive leadership to advance the company's broader strategy and long-term vision.

"I am excited to join Affordable American Insurance and be part of its executive team at such an important stage of growth," said Floyd. "There is a clear vision, strong momentum and a culture focused on building something meaningful. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the company's success."

Affordable American Insurance ("AAI") is a scaled insurance agency network platform built to support and grow high-quality independent P&C agencies. Founded in 2005, AAI helps independent agencies thrive as entrepreneurs through its industry-leading platform, including centralized operational, legal, and technology support, access to a national array of carrier appointments, enhanced commission economics, and profit-sharing programs. The platform serves agencies across ~40 states. AAI also operates a Retail Agency Division that writes and services its own book of business through a dedicated support team.

www.insuranceAAI.com

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SOURCE Affordable American Insurance, Inc.