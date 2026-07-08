Former Keystone Agency Partners COO and Liberty Mutual SVP joins AAI's Board, reinforcing AAI's commitment to leadership, innovation, and continued growth across its expanding national footprint.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable American Insurance (AAI) is proud to announce the appointment of Sandeep Gupta to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition reinforces AAI's commitment to strong leadership, innovation, and continued growth within the insurance industry.

Affordable American Insurance (AAI) Announces Appointment of Sandeep Gupta to Board of Directors

Mr. Gupta brings a wealth of professional and board experience with a strong track record of leadership, previously serving as COO of Keystone Agency Partners and SVP & General Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Liberty Mutual Insurance. At Liberty Mutual, Mr. Gupta managed third party strategic partnerships for its $22 billion Global Retail Markets US business unit, which included sourcing, optimization, and account management of large P&C agencies and Affinities to deliver $1Bn+ in premium annually.

Mr. Gupta's expertise and perspective will support AAI's mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative insurance solutions across its expanding national footprint.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandeep to our Board of Directors," said Chris Fernandez, AAI's President & CEO. "His insight, strategic mindset, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our vision for the future. We look forward to the impact he will make as we continue to grow and evolve."

As a board member, Mr. Gupta will collaborate with AAI's executive leadership team to guide strategic initiatives and support AAI's long-term value creation for agents, partners, and stakeholders.

Affordable American Insurance (AAI) is a scaled insurance agency network platform built to support and grow high-quality independent P&C agencies. Founded in 2005, AAI helps independent agencies thrive as entrepreneurs through its industry-leading platform, including centralized operational, legal, and technology support, access to a national array of carrier appointments, enhanced commission economics, and profit-sharing programs. The platform serves agencies across ~40 states. AAI also operates a Retail Agency Division that writes and services its own book of business through a dedicated support team. For further information, visit www.insuranceAAI.com.

SOURCE Affordable American Insurance, Inc.