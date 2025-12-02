With a decade of insurance expertise, Ross will drive AAI's sustainable growth, enhance market share, and support long-term profitability by strategically targeting and empowering high-potential agency partners

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable American Insurance, Inc. ("AAI"), a leading network of independent insurance agencies, today announced the appointment of Ross Haskett as its Vice President of Sales. This strategic hire strengthens AAI's national sales presence and acquisition capacity supporting independent agency owners with new production, market penetration, and long-term growth.

Affordable American Insurance Hires Ross Haskett as Vice President of Sales

Ross brings a decade of specialized experience in insurance-industry lending and agency financing, including senior leadership roles at Westfield Bank and Live Oak Banking Company. Throughout his career, he has worked with independent insurance agents nationwide, providing SBA and conventional financing for acquisitions, perpetuation planning, partner buy-ins and buy-outs, refinancing, commercial real estate purchases, and working capital needs. He has also partnered closely with insurance networks to support their members through tailored financial solutions. His background includes positions ranging from Senior Loan Officer to multiple Vice President roles overseeing national lending programs, budgeting and forecasting, cash-flow analysis, and M&A-related transactions.

In his role at AAI, Ross will focus on increasing AAI's footprint through profitable growth, identifying and partnering with the right independent agencies to expand the network strategically. By targeting high-potential agency partners and leveraging his expertise in agency financing, Ross will accelerate AAI's sustainable growth, improved market share, and long-term profitability.

About Affordable American Insurance:

With over 20 years of experience, we've helped hundreds of agents break free from captive restrictions and reach truly achievable success. Our proven system empowers you to write more policies, increase revenue, and build a thriving agency.

AAI has been featured in leading publications like Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Business Insider, earning a reputation as a trusted partner for independent agents.

