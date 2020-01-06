Affordable Bail Bonding, LLC Announces Opening of New Location in Halifax, Va

HALIFAX, Va., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable Bail Bonding — Halifax County's go-to source for fast, affordable, and friendly bail bonds service — has announced that they are opening a new location in Halifax, VA. The company's new location is located in the heart of Halifax at 37 S Main St, Halifax, VA 24558. Individuals can literally throw a rock from the Halifax Jail and the Halifax County Courthouse and hit the bail agency's new building.

Hunter Dawson, owner of the powerful and continuously growing Affordable Bail Bonding company, relays that their new location is the same as the one that formerly housed the very popular Peddlers Market Exchange Store. Conveniently, this new location is directly across the street from the Halifax County Courthouse and the Halifax Jail.

In a town where there is plenty of competition, Affordable Bail Bonding has made a name for itself by helping residents when they find themselves in a tough spot. Offering bail bonds service that is fast and affordable with unmatched professional and compassionate candor is the cornerstone of Affordable Bail Bonding, which is something that has resonated with their clientele. Mr. Dawson explains the agency's commitment to excellence and what sets them apart from the competition:

"Here at Affordable Bail Bonding, we are a top-rated bail bonds company. We offer the lowest rates available and unbeatable payment plans, which is why we have so many five-star reviews online. We are passionate about ensuring that Halifax residents have the easiest access to the bail bonds they need when they find themselves behind bars, which is why we set up shop within feet of the Halifax adult detention center.

We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of the charges an individual is facing. No bail bond is too small or too big for us, we post them all! Our bail bondsman lives only 3 minutes away from the jail and our office is only seconds away from the jail. You will not find a faster, more available, or more affordable bail bondsman."

Affordable Bail Bonding offers personable services that demystify what can often be a confusing process in an emotional time. For only 10% of the total bail amount, Mr. Dawson and his team help people get out of jail quickly. Individuals need not have the whole 10% up front to get started, thanks to the payment plans offered by the agency. A bail bondsman will gather all the information needed to begin the process of filing the bonding paperwork, which can often be done in a matter of seconds to begin the release process.

Dawson explains that individuals should contact a bail bondsman as soon as possible following an arrest, even if they don't have all of the key pieces of information needed:

"Thanks to our unmatched experience and eagerness to serve you, our experienced bail bondsmen will quickly obtain and provide the necessary information needed to bond individuals out of jail, all while providing a sense of calm in the midst of what can be a challenging time. The sooner you contact Affordable Bail Bonding, the sooner you or your loved one will get out of jail."

Affordable Bail Bonding is a leading provider of 24-hour bail bonds in Virginia. The company serves individuals locally in Halifax, VA nearly and across the state of Virginia, offering payment plans that make posting bail easy. To learn more about the Halifax bail bond agency and the qualifications of its bondsmen, visit https://www.affordablebailbonding.com/affordable-bail-bonds-in-halifax/

